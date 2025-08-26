New patrons rally to support the MAC's ambitious transformation

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Just over a year after launching its major fundraising campaign, L'art de transformer, the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is pleased to announce the support of major donors who are ready to invest in the future of the MAC. Launched in April 2024, this campaign aims to raise $20 million to contribute to the major transformation of the Museum, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.

The Art of Transforming (CNW Group/Fondation du MAC)

The major fundraising campaign, led by an exceptional firm and co-chaired by visionary leaders Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, will enable the creation of a transformed museum that optimises and increases exhibition space, expands educational areas, promotes exchanges, and improves universal accessibility. This transformation will enable the MAC to continue supporting artists while playing an essential role in promoting, disseminating, and enhancing the value of contemporary art from Québec, Canada, and around the world.

Patrons mobilised for the future of the Museum

The Fondation is proud to be able to count on the support of generous donors, whose contribution falls between $350 000 and $500 000:

BMO Financial Group

Carole Gagnon and Michel Ringuet

and The Morris and Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation and the Stephen and Lillian Vineberg Family Foundation (joint donation)

RBC Foundation

Sanimax Inc.

''The new MAC will be a transformative museum with engaging spaces designed to showcase contemporary art from Québec, Canadian, and international artists. It will become a true place of sharing and dialogue,'' explains Julie Couture, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fondation du MAC and Director at Sanimax Inc.

An iconic project for Montreal

Visible to the public since summer 2024 at Place des Arts, the MAC's transformation is a testament to the scale of the project.

"We firmly believe in the importance of museums: they support both artists and gallery owners and they make art accessible. Located in the heart of the entertainment district, the new MAC will attract thousands. We will come to visit the exhibitions, to see the permanent collection, but also to admire the architecture of the new building," said Carole Gagnon and Michel Ringuet, major donors to the campaign.

To learn more about our patrons: https://macm.org/en/lart-de-contribuer/

ABOUT THE FONDATION DU MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is to support the Museum in its various areas of activity, including the enrichment of its collection and the production and promotion of exhibitions and educational programmes. It is therefore mandated to solicit funds from companies, foundations, and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art from Québec, Canada, and around the world. The Fondation thus contributes to the success of the collection of the very first major institution dedicated entirely to contemporary art in Canada, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. Visit macm.org/fondation/ for more information.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For 60 years, the MAC has been bringing together local and international artists, their works and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential part of life in Montréal and Québec. The Museum's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is undergoing a major architectural transformation. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, an iconic location in Montréal's business district. Throughout the construction period, the Museum will continue to engage with the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programmes and a wide range of educational services and community outreach activities. Visit www.macm.org for more information.

