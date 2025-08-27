THE BAL DU MAC 2025 - MANIFESTO, AN EVENING IN SUPPORT OF CONTEMPORARY ART

"It's a privilege to join with the MAC to celebrate contemporary art at an event that is as elegant as it is audacious, for the benefit of the entire cultural community." — Philippe Adam, Chief Executive Officer, Pomerleau.

"The Bal du MAC demonstrates the power of philanthropy: together we empower the Museum to enrich its collection of remarkable works that will inspire generations to come." — Viviane Croux, Senior Vice-President, and Head of Quebec, BMO Enterprises.

Guest will enjoy a prestigious experience: a gourmet meal prepared by Traiteur Brera, original artistic performances, and a creative visual immersion based on the Manifesto theme. Since it was first held in 1987, the Bal du MAC has become as one of the year's most eagerly awaited philanthropic events, raising close to $1 million annually for the MAC.

SUPPORTING MAJOR ACQUISITIONS BY THE MAC

The mission of the Bal du MAC is to directly support the MAC's efforts to enrich its collection. It plays a role in the acquisition of significant, relevant, and coveted works that will leave a lasting mark on the history of the MAC and consolidate its role as a leading museum of contemporary art.

Acquiring major works by renowned artists involves significant investments. Thanks to the support of the business community and donors, the Bal enables the MAC to add iconic pieces to its collection, such as Louise Bourgeois' The Red Room - Child (1994), Thomas Hirschhorn's Jumbo Spoons and Big Cake (2000) and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's Articulated Intersect (Relational Architecture 18) (2011).

These acquisitions not only contribute to strengthening the already rich collection of more than 8,200 works, but also to maintaining the influence of the MAC and of Montréal as major centres of contemporary art.

"The Bal du MAC is not only an exceptional event, it is the driving force that enables the Fondation to support the MAC in strengthening its collection and acquiring key works. Thanks to the community's involvement and our ongoing support, the MAC continues to promote contemporary art and to stimulate the creativity of both local and international artists," says Anne Lebel, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC.

A CREATIVE COMMUNITY UNITED FOR THE OCCASION

For this year's event, which promises to be spectacular, a large Montréal artistic community has come together to create a unique world. The evening is produced by LaBoum, with the collaboration of the brand image studio maubau, and Shoot Studio, and in partnership with Freezing Summer Films, which is behind the videos on social media.

By bringing together these complementary talents, the Bal draws on the strength of a vibrant, supportive creative ecosystem. This collaboration illustrates the artistic effervescence in Montréal and embodies the Manifesto spirit: breaking codes, challenging the ordinary and celebrating uncompromising creativity.

THE MAC: AN INSTITUTION IN TRANSFORMATION

As the construction of the MAC at Place des Arts progresses towards its 2028 public opening, enriching its collection remains a priority. The works acquired thanks to the Bal will be housed in the MAC's new exhibition areas, which will double in size.

The vision of Stéphan La Roche, MAC's Director since 2024, is clear: a transformed, open, visionary museum, which promotes local artists internationally, and offers the public, especially younger generations, privileged access to contemporary art.

AN INVITATION TO CONTRIBUTE TO CULTURAL HERITAGE

Every ticket and every donation contributes to enriching our shared cultural heritage. By attending the Bal du MAC 2025, our community makes it possible to acquire works that will inspire future generations.

https://macm.org/activites/bal-du-mac-2025/

ABOUT THE FONDATION DU MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the Museum in its various areas of activity, including the enrichment of its collections, and the production and promotion of exhibitions and educational programs. It is therefore mandated to solicit funds from companies, foundations, and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art from Québec, Canada and around the world. The Fondation thus contributes to the success of the collection of the very first major institution dedicated entirely to contemporary art in Canada, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. Visit macm.org/fondation/ for more information.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For 60 years, the MAC has been bringing together local and international artists, their works and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential part of life in Montréal and Québec. The MAC's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is undergoing a major architectural transformation. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, an iconic location in Montréal's business district. Throughout the construction period, the MAC will continue to engage with the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programmes and a wide range of educational services and community outreach activities. Visit http://www.macm.org/ for more information.

