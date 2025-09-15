This 2025 edition received exceptional support from its honorary co-chairs: Philippe Adam, President and CEO of Pomerleau, and Viviane Croux, Senior Vice-President and Head, Quebec, BMO Commercial Banking. The organizing committee, chaired by Patricia Lemaire and composed of Violette Cohen, Josée Dufresne, Vanessa Germain, Francis Guindon, Nicolas Morin and Cathy Samson, orchestrated the evening brilliantly. Produced by LaBoum, with visual identity by maubau and Shoot Studio and video capsules by Freezing Summer Films, the event offered a fully immersive artistic experience.

"The MAC Ball is a unique moment where celebration, contemporary art and generosity come together in a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere. The Museum brings people together, sparks dialogue and showcases creativity. At Pomerleau, we deeply believe that art, just like our projects, helps build stronger, more inclusive, and more human communities," said Philippe Adam.

Viviane Croux added: "This evening demonstrates the essential role philanthropy plays in the cultural vitality of Montreal. Together, we enable the MAC to pursue its mission and inspire future generations."

Guests enjoyed a truly memorable experience: a welcome cocktail offered by Birks, with Pol Roger champagne and Oysters & Caviar; a gourmet dinner by Traiteur Brera and dessert by pâtisserie Rhubarbe; a beauty touch-up station by Rennaï to keep guests glowing all evening; an immersive photo booth by ROYALMOUNT to capture the night's highlights; and a custom gift booklet designed by maubau and Shoot Studio, printed by L'Empreinte and made possible through the support of CIBC. A highlight of the evening was the live creation of a work of art by Montreal artist Shawn Kuruneru on a prestige Bentley vehicle, followed by an exclusive departure lounge experience. The festive atmosphere was brought to life by DJ Lost Heroes.

Among the guests were numerous figures from the arts and business communities, who walked the red carpet, immortalized by ROYALMOUNT's immersive photo experience.

"The success of this memorable evening demonstrates that the MAC Ball is much more than a celebration. It is a driving force that allows the Foundation to support the Museum in enriching its collection and acquiring works that will mark the history of contemporary art. We thank everyone who made this unique event possible, as well as all of our guests," said Anne Lebel, Executive Director of the MAC Foundation.

The MAC Ball plays a crucial role in the acquisition of major works that will leave a lasting mark on the Museum's history and strengthen its position as a leader in contemporary art. Thanks to the funds raised and the support of the business community, the MAC has been able to add to its collection iconic works such as The Red Room – Child (1994) by Louise Bourgeois, Jumbo Spoons and Big Cake (2000) by Thomas Hirschhorn, and Intersection articulée. Architecture relationnelle 18 (2011) by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. These acquisitions enrich a collection already boasting more than 8,200 works and ensure that the MAC and Montreal continue to shine as major hubs of contemporary art.

Thanks to the generosity of its partners, including Birks, Bentley, Rennaï, Cain Lamarre, CIBC, and ROYALMOUNT, the MAC Ball remains one of the year's most highly anticipated events. The funds raised will allow the MAC to continue its educational activities, expand its collection, and showcase renowned Quebec and international artists.

About the MAC Foundation

The mission of the Musée d'art contemporain Foundation is to support the Museum in its various areas of activity, including enriching its collection, producing exhibitions, promoting artists, and running educational programs. The Foundation's mandate is to solicit funds from businesses, philanthropic foundations, and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Quebec, Canadian, and international art. The Foundation thus contributes to the influence of Canada's very first major institution dedicated entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. Visit: macm.org/fondation

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For 60 years, the MAC has been fostering encounters between local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. The Museum's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is undergoing a major architectural transformation. During the renovation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another iconic Montreal location. Throughout the construction, the Museum continues to reach the public through temporary exhibitions showcasing exceptional artists and presenting a wide range of artistic practices. In addition to two main exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programs, as well as a broad array of educational services and community outreach activities. Visit: www.macm.org

SOURCE Fondation du MAC

Media Contact: Junior Bombardier, Bombardier Communications, [email protected]