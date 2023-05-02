MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - MT Lab, in collaboration with the Palais des congrès de Montréal, is set to unveil its first Tourism Innovation Showcase on May 4. Hosted in the Palais' shopping mall, the exhibit will be free to the public, offering an array of multisensory and interactive experiences to show off the city—a groundbreaking way to present Montréal as a hub for tourism innovation for both international conference-goers and local residents.

To design and implement the exhibit's inaugural theme, 5 Senses, 4 Seasons, 1 City, MT Lab turned to Stimulation Déjà Vu to create an original, multisensory experience that offers the chance to see, smell, hear, touch and taste Montréal and its iconic neighbourhoods across the seasons.

Several innovative companies have developed unique experiences for this first exhibit. The team at Saga have created an audio tour that will transport visitors in an instant to a beautiful summer's day in Parc Jean-Drapeau. The creatives at Atracktiv have put together a fun experience with a touch wall and an interactive bike, where attendees can reach out and discover the hidden treasures of Plateau Mont-Royal in the fall. To show off the city's beautiful winter scenery, the team at Ottomata have conceived and designed two visual and interactive exhibits depicting the area around Old Montréal and the Quartier des Spectacles. Lastly, at the centre of these exhibits, visitors will be able to taste the Botanical Garden and smell the neighbourhoods of Montréal with small olfactory bikes developed by Stimulation Déjà Vu—a unique experience with a sustainable mobility theme. In an adjacent room, a creative lounge has been set up and outfitted by the companies Kübbii, My Cantine, Aglaé and Gallea.

"Visitors from here and around the world will discover the beauty of our city from an original angle thanks to the creativity of innovative Montréal companies. The collaboration between the MT Lab and the Palais des congrès de Montréal contributes to raising the profile of Montréal and highlighting its entrepreneurial and innovative vitality." – Luc Rabouin, Responsible for Economic and Commercial Development, Knowledge, Innovation and Design on the Executive Committee of the City of Montréal

"This new multisensory exhibit marks an important milestone in our efforts to promote Montréal as a top-tier innovation destination. This is a unique opportunity to highlight local talent and showcase the city's incredible seasons to international clients and conference-goers. We hope this exhibit will encourage them to extend their business trips into leisure stays and enjoy the charms of our city." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Tourisme Montréal has supported innovation for years. As a founding member of MT Lab, it is important for us to showcase the city's startups in the tourism, culture and entertainment industries in order to creatively promote our tourist attractions to visitors. We are delighted that MT Lab is continuing its mission to bring together entrepreneurs from the local innovation ecosystem. This collaboration between our organizations is another step toward promoting Montréal's exceptional reputation for creativity." – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

"Our exhibit highlights the innovative companies at MT Lab and the Palais des congrès, in addition to presenting Montréal as a major innovation hub to international businessmen and players in the tourism industry." – Martin Lessard, CEO of MT Lab

"We are proud to have designed this '5 Senses' exhibit for this Innovation Showcase with MT Lab and the Palais des congrès, both major players in the tourism industry. This project has allowed us to work with some of the great up-and-coming entrepreneurs in Montreal. The multisensory exhibits we offer are a new way to present and explore a destination." – Audrey Bernard, Founder & Entrepreneur at Stimulation Déjà Vu.

MT Lab is an incubator-accelerator that helps innovators network with players in the tourism, culture and entertainment industries. It was founded by UQAM and Tourisme Montréal, and opened its doors in 2017. It is led by 16 major sponsors (ADM, Air Canada, Alliance touristique, Destination Québec cité, ITHQ, Loto-Québec, IDE Trois-Rivières, Musée de la Civilisation, Tourisme Montréal, Tourisme Mauricie, the city of Mont-Tremblant, Palais des congrès, Parc olympique, Sépaq, Transat, Québec numérique). In 2021, MT Lab was chosen by the Québec Ministry of Tourism to manage a tourism innovation fund. It is also financially supported by the Ministry of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, the city of Montréal, and Canada Economic Development. Its offices are located in Montréal and Québec.

A recipient of the highest quality certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, and other events. Backed by a creative team with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates significant economic and intellectual benefits for Québec and Montréal, while contributing to its international reputation as the top host city in the Americas for international events.

