"The launch of this first BRP Experience Center is part of a global strategy introduced in 2019 that aims to promote access to our products and allow more people to enjoy unique recreational experiences," said Simon Cazelais, Director of Global Marketing Strategy, and Innovation at BRP. "The Montebello Center is our testing ground. It will allow us to interact directly with adventure enthusiasts to continuously refine our products and services. Ultimately, we hope to roll out this groundbreaking concept around the world by adding more breathtaking destinations!"

A year-round tourist attraction!

The experiences offered will be tailored to the seasons. Several watercraft and motorized vehicles await adventure enthusiasts at Fairmont Le Château Montebello, including Sea-Doo watercraft and the Sea-Doo Switch pontoon, as well as Can-Am off-road ATVs or side-by-side vehicles. The Can-Am Ryker Sport and Can-Am on-road Spyder F3 will then be added to the fleet, followed by Ski-Doo snowmobiles in the winter. Excursions for groups or individuals, for a few hours or a full day, allow you to discover the vast playground available at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. All excursions will be operated by B46 Adventures. In addition to their many years of experience in the wilderness adventure field, all B46 Adventures guides are AEQ certified and always put safety first.

Fairmont Le Château Montebello is a perfect partner for this new adventure thanks to its prime location that allows access to the majestic Ottawa River and amazing trails year-round. For over 90 years, Fairmont Le Château Montebello has been delivering an unrivaled resort experience to visitors. They will now have the added opportunity to discover the region through the BRP Experience Center. Imagine exploring the picturesque trails of the region in a Can-Am Commander XT in the morning and enjoying a beautiful Ottawa River at sunset aboard the famous Sea-Doo Switch.

"We are proud to partner with BRP, a world-leader in powersports, thanks to the launch of the first BRP Experience Center at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. This new offering is in line with one of our core objectives to diversify the activities offered to our clients, and to showcase the Outaouais tourism industry," said Steve Chang, General Manager at Fairmont Le Château Montebello.

BRP has also been offering adventure enthusiasts experiences through a worldwide network of BRP-certified outfitters for more than two years thanks to its Uncharted Society adventures program. With over 100 outfitters and 147 adventures available in the U.S., Canada and Australia, beginners and experts alike can experience powersports and have a truly life-changing adventure. Similar to the BRP Experience Center, this program is designed to provide access to powersports for all adventure enthusiasts, to take them out of their comfort zone and to venture into uncharted territory.

To learn more about the brand new and first BRP Experience Center, visit www.experiencesbrp.com. .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

