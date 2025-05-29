VALCOURT, QC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual and special meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.
At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2025, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
258,493,135
|
99.63 %
|
952,828
|
0.37 %
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
242,105,878
|
93.32 %
|
17,340,085
|
6.68 %
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
242,166,488
|
93.34 %
|
17,279,475
|
6.66 %
|
José Boisjoli
|
258,362,681
|
99.58 %
|
1,083,281
|
0.42 %
|
Charles Bombardier
|
258,469,371
|
99.62 %
|
976,591
|
0.38 %
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
259,150,950
|
99.89 %
|
295,013
|
0.11 %
|
Katherine Kountze
|
259,174,234
|
99.90 %
|
271,730
|
0.10 %
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
259,055,372
|
99.85 %
|
390,591
|
0.15 %
|
Edward Philip
|
256,483,186
|
98.86 %
|
2,962,776
|
1.14 %
|
Michael Ross
|
259,036,378
|
99.84 %
|
409,585
|
0.16 %
|
Barbara Samardzich
|
257,611,248
|
99.29 %
|
1,834,715
|
0.71 %
|
Hildegard Maria
|
259,412,106
|
99.99 %
|
33,858
|
0.01 %
Changes to the Board Committees
The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 29th, 2025, except for Ms. Hildegard Maria Wortmann who will join the Audit Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee effective as of July 1st, 2025.
|
Directors
|
Audit
|
Human
|
Investment
|
Nominating,
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
Member
|
Member
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
Member
|
Member
|
José Boisjoli (Chair)
|
Member
|
Charles Bombardier
|
Member
|
Katherine Kountze
|
Member
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
Member
|
Member
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
Member
|
Member
|
Edward Philip
|
Chair
|
Chair
|
Michael Ross
|
Chair
|
Barbara Samardzich (Lead
|
Member
|
Chair
|
Hildegard Maria Wortmann
|
Member
|
Member
To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.
