THE FIGHT FOR VEGGIE EQUALITY IS ON. KNORR CALLS FOR GAMING INDUSTRY TO "MOD THE VEG" AND SUPERCHARGE VEGETABLES IN CANADA'S TOP GAMING TITLE

Canadian gaming powerhouses, including Jordy2D, unite for the cause, with collaborative livestream on Twitch April 1

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Have you ever noticed that vegetables, the nutritious and delicious power-up in real-life nourishment, are being seriously undervalued in top video games played by millions of people globally? World famous Twitch streamers – including Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and Jordy2D – revealed this little-known imbalance found in a multitude of their games earlier this month, taking to social media to raise awareness and calling for gaming publishers to #ModTheVeg.

#ModTheVeg: making veggies the ultimate power-up

Leading the gaming community, Ninja commented, "Historically, through games we have been limited to using meat-based diets to get you through the main quests or heal faster. Wouldn't it be awesome if veggies counted for more in game? Recently, I've been more mindful of what I put in my body, which is why I teamed up with Knorr to champion Mod the Veg!"

With a passion for supercharging vegetables in the real world, global food brand Knorr investigated just how much veggies are lagging in the virtual world. Why should munching meat give a +15HP boost while chomping on cabbage only delivers just +10HP?

Bringing the irresistible flavour power it's known for IRL, Knorr is leading the charge to give good food a boost in the virtual world. Veg-powered mods for Canadians' favourite gaming title are now available for play here.

In an epic collaborative stream, Jordy2D alongside top gamers across Canada will come together on April 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST on Twitch, playing the new veggie-powered mods. The stream will be a visual feast and ensure a great time with plenty of exhilarating and hunger-inducing challenges.

"Let's be honest, it's time for vegetables to get the recognition they deserve," said Jordy2D. "Join me and my favourite Canadian gamers across the country for a veggie-powered stream, seeing who can beat the clock and make it through the Only Up Parkour."

"In video games, eating vegetables is less rewarding than eating other kinds of food. And to us, this mismatch makes no sense," said Shagufta Hooda, Associate Marketing Director, Knorr Canada. "Our Knorr Taste Combos mantra has always been: One Protein + One Veg + Knorr = delicious and nutritious meals, and this wouldn't be possible without veggies."

Join forces with gamers across the globe to even the playing field, making veggies the MVP (most valuable produce) in your inventory. Visit knorr.ca to play the mods and sign the petition calling on gaming publishers to make vegetables as exciting and rewarding as other foods in their games!

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Canadians can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, Sidekicks, and more.

SOURCE Knorr Canada

