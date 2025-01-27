Knorr's latest survey proves cooking is the ultimate 'green flag' for Canadians looking for love

Knorr launches #UnlockYourGreenFlag, celebrating cooking as the ultimate dating advantage to spark a meaningful connection.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Is food truly the language of love? A new survey commissioned by global food expert Knorr showcases 79% of singles aged 18-35 in Canada are more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they can cook or are interested in cooking.

With cooking being one of the top interests that Canadians find attractive, Knorr is sparking vibes in the kitchen and launching #UnlockYourGreenFlag, a new campaign that champions the power of cooking to bring singles together. As we navigate red flags, cooking is one dating 'green flag' that can be relied on – that's why Knorr is encouraging singles to show off their cooking interests by adding it to their dating profiles. As part of the #UnlockYourGreenFlag campaign, Knorr is partnering with former Big Brother Canada contestant Moose Bendago to explore useful tips, hacks and 'flags' in the kitchen and in real life, so that singles across Canada can unite over the allure of cooking.

"With #UnlockYourGreenFlag, Knorr is supporting singles by advocating for the universal green flag that we can all agree on, and that's cooking. As your wingman in the kitchen, we're on a mission to tell the world just how powerful it can be – regardless of whether you're skilled or not, cooking for someone is a great way to demonstrate your creativity, while also helping you to connect with your date and show them you care," said Maya Atallah, Associate Marketing Director on Knorr Canada. "Our research shows that something as simple as adding cooking as an interest or skill on your dating profile can be enough to win over a potential suitor. After all, food is the universal language of love, so it makes sense that something so simple is enough to stir up some passion."

The research by Knorr unveils some key ingredients for successful dating:

The Green Flags:

Being a good cook is undeniably attractive, as 57% of singles associate it with independence, 54% see it as a sign of care, and 48% believe it shows the ability to look after others.

62% have cooked a meal to impress a love interest, and more than a quarter (26%) have actually learned to cook to impress one.

With 68% of singles more likely to agree to another date with someone after being cooked an amazing meal, 35% won't even consider dating someone who can't cook.

The most attractive cooking skills include making creative recipes (48%), adding a personal touch (46%), and good chopping skills (42%), while Salt Bae seasoning techniques (12%) and flambéing (8%) come at the bottom of the list.

The Red Flags

Be cautious — 16% of Canadians admit to exaggerating their cooking skills, with 8% lying about being able to cook, and 10% passing off restaurant food as their own.

When it comes to deal breakers, food with no seasoning (35%), bland dishes (30%), and overcooked pasta (21%) top the list. Microwave-ready meals fare no better, with 37% calling them a major turn-off.

Offering to cook on a first date might be too bold — 29% say the third date is the best time to make your move.

To follow along Moose Bendago's journey of dating icks and cooking ticks, check out Knorr's Instagram account (@knorrca). Viewers can also try their hand at cooking a romantic recipe themselves through Knorr Canada's recipe page – after all, steak was considered the top homemade meal of choice by surveyors!

