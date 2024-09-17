Knorr Canada cooks up the first-ever meals made with music in partnership with DJ duo Loud Luxury. Post this

"Cooking and music go hand in hand to remix a routine practice into a more enjoyable experience," says Maya Atallah, Associate Marketing Director for Knorr Canada. "We've launched The Bouillon Room to inspire Canadians to get back in the kitchen and cook delicious, nutritious, and affordable meals. Knorr wants to demonstrate how the convenience of our bouillon cubes combined with the fusion of culinary creativity and great beats can remix mealtimes, bringing this everyday mundane task to a whole new level."

The event takes inspiration from the popular Boiler Room concept, which famously blurs the boundary between performer and audience by merging a live DJ set with a visual broadcast and creating an immersive musical experience for all to tune in to enjoy. Tickets will be available free of charge on the Knorr website at www.knorr.ca/thebouillonroom. Canadians unable to join the event in person can catch all the action and join the party live on Instagram Live @KnorrCA.

As part of the performance, guests will be able to savour the first-ever dishes cooked with music, made by Chef Eric Chong. The Toronto chef will use Knorr's flavour-packed bouillon cubes to remix a popular fast-food classic – Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings – into three nutritious, delicious, and culturally diverse meals including Lemon Pepper Jerk Chicken and Lemon Pepper Chicken Baos.

Each of the meals made at the event will include the not-so-secret flavour hack for making homemade dishes delicious: Knorr bouillon cubes. Available in three different flavours – chicken, beef, and vegetable – Knorr bouillon cubes add a depth of flavour and versatility to dishes that's unmatched by other platforms, making them an important kitchen staple for every home cook. For inspiration to remix your mealtime, visit the Knorr website here.

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Canadians can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food that's delicious, nutritious and affordable.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, Sidekicks, and more.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet; improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

