Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 26™ biggest plays at the Golden Arches with a new, limited-time meal featuring one of seven star-studded collectible cups starring Alphonso Davies, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Thierry Henry, Heung-Min Son and Lamine Yamal - and our very own, Grimace! Try it with a specially packaged Big Mac Sauce.*





Families and youngest fans can join the matchday magic too with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal® and one of 23 of Squishmallows™ most popular plushies kitted in tournament-inspired jerseys

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, McDonald's is welcoming fans worldwide – including some of the most iconic names in soccer – to celebrate the game's biggest moments together, turning a shared passion into global energy you can taste, see, and feel. From iconic footballers kicking off with a bite of a menu favourite to supporters keeping calm during a nail-biting penalty kick with our World Famous Fries™, McDonald's has long been part of matchday rituals shared by fans everywhere. Whether you're a star player on the pitch or cheering from the couch, every fan can score big this year with the limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal® – including collectible keepsakes - at participating McDonald's worldwide.

McDonald’s is stepping up as the World’s Greatest Host with the introduction of a new Golden McFlurry, specially packaged Big Mac® Sauce and collectible cups featuring soccer icons, available for a limited time at participating Canadian restaurants. The limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal features one of seven exclusive cups highlighting soccer icons like Canada’s Alphonso Davies, David Beckham, and even Grimace. For younger fans, the Happy Meal® will feature 23 unique tournament-themed Squishmallows™

"At McDonald's, magic happens when families, friends, and fans come together and celebrate with the people they love. Partnering with the FIFA World Cup 26™ allows us to take that shared joy and bring it to life at a global scale through our food, our experiences, and the ways fans connect with the game," said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "As soccer icons take the field to unite fans across continents, McDonald's will be there from the first whistle to the final minute with limited-time meals and keepsakes so fans of all ages can be part of the excitement all tournament long and beyond."

Starting June 9, savour every goal with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, featuring one of seven legendary collectible cups featuring Canada's captain, Alphonso Davies, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Thierry Henry, Heung-Min Son and Lamine Yamal. And of course, the roster isn't complete without our very own certified legend, Grimace.

"When I look back on memories from growing up in Canada and now being part of a McDonald's campaign and global tournament that brings fans together, it's truly incredible -- especially to have the opportunity to play on Canadian soil." Alphonso Davies, Team Canada Captain shared. "I'm excited to represent McDonald's and Canada on the world stage."

The FIFA World Cup™ Meal includes your choice of selected Extra Value Meals or McValue® Meals, plus 1 of 7 collectible cups. Looking for a golden treat? You can add the new, limited-time Golden McFlurry® to your order, available at participating restaurants.

Future Soccer Stars and McDonald's Fans Take the Pitch with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal Squishmallows™ Squad

For soccer and McDonald's fans in training, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal brings the excitement of matchday to McDonald's! Each order comes with one of 23 Squishmallows™ plush toys, created from the brand's most popular characters, repping the Happy Meal squad. Kitted in jerseys designed with unique colors, patterns, crests, numbers, and McDonald's graphics, the collection invites families around the world into the game. To add an extra layer of fun, every Squishmallows Happy Meal will come in special packaging and include a scannable code that unlocks an exclusive digital game so future stars can practice their corner kick IRL and online on www.happymeal.com.†

Score Big Beyond the Restaurant

McDonald's is stepping onto the pitch with epic experiences, and these meals are only the beginning. Fans can immerse themselves in the excitement with exclusive in-person and digital experiences, interactive moments and surprises.

Exclusive Offers and Rewards in the McDonald's App

The McDonald's app is bringing fans even closer to the FIFA World Cup 26™ action with exclusive rewards and 2000 bonus points when you order the FIFA World Cup™ Meal 3 times.** And if you're hosting a watch party at home, McDelivery ® has you covered so you don't miss a single goal.





The McDonald's app is bringing fans even closer to the FIFA World Cup 26™ action with exclusive rewards and 2000 bonus points when you order the FIFA World Cup™ Meal 3 times.** And if you're hosting a watch party at home, McDelivery has you covered so you don't miss a single goal. Capture the Matchday magic with "Stuck" Installations

Taking the shared joy of the tournament to the streets, larger-than-life FIFA World Cup 26™ soccer balls will appear "stuck" in unexpected locations across selected restaurants in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. These epic installations invite fans to get in on the action and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 26™ coming to McDonald's.





Taking the shared joy of the tournament to the streets, larger-than-life FIFA World Cup 26™ soccer balls will appear "stuck" in unexpected locations across selected restaurants in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. These epic installations invite fans to get in on the action and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 26™ coming to McDonald's. McDonald's FC: Our Crew Takes the Field

At the heart of our FIFA World Cup 26™ program is McDonald's FC (Fan Crew) – celebrating the more than 2 million restaurant crew members who make the Golden Arches shine every day. To show our appreciation, selected Crew from around the world will get once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience the tournament firsthand, from cheering live at host city matches to walking on the official FIFA World Cup 26™ pitch.





Soccer Legends. McDonald's Fans. Same Matchday Rituals.

From the pitch to our legendary cups, football's biggest names share their personal McDonald's memories and experiences.

David Beckham : "Football is about much more than what happens on the pitch. Campaigns like this bring fans and families together and build the excitement in the lead up and during the FIFA World Cup™ tournament."





: "Football is about much more than what happens on the pitch. Campaigns like this bring fans and families together and build the excitement in the lead up and during the FIFA World Cup™ tournament." Thierry Henry: "McDonald's reminds me of home. The McDonald's in Les Ulis was one of the first in the area, and growing up it was part of everyday life in the community. It wasn't just about the food – it was a place people came together."





"McDonald's reminds me of home. The McDonald's in Les Ulis was one of the first in the area, and growing up it was part of everyday life in the community. It wasn't just about the food – it was a place people came together." Ronaldinho Gaúcho : "The FIFA World Cup 26™ is about football, joy, and bringing people together. McDonald's also brings people together and makes people happy, so it's exciting to be part of bringing them together in the campaign."





: "The FIFA World Cup 26™ is about football, joy, and bringing people together. McDonald's also brings people together and makes people happy, so it's exciting to be part of bringing them together in the campaign." Heung-Min Son: "McDonald's was one of the places I went to when I moved to LA, and it helped a new place feel familiar right away. No matter where you are, it can make you feel closer to home."





"McDonald's was one of the places I went to when I moved to LA, and it helped a new place feel familiar right away. No matter where you are, it can make you feel closer to home." Lamine Yamal : "Only at McDonald's do I get to team up with Grimace – he's got flow. Working with McDonald's means celebrating the FIFA World Cup™ in a fun way – good food, good energy, and sharing those moments with family, friends, and fans."





: "Only at McDonald's do I get to team up with Grimace – he's got flow. Working with McDonald's means celebrating the FIFA World Cup™ in a fun way – good food, good energy, and sharing those moments with family, friends, and fans." Grimace: "Friends, food, and football equals big party!"

Join us for an unforgettable tournament and head to your local McDonald's for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal, while supplies last.

*Big Mac Sauce dip cup available for an upcharge with items other than Chicken McNuggets® Meals.

†Happy Meal digital experience not available in Quebec.

**Offer valid June 9-July 6, 2026. Qualifying purchases must be made in separate transactions. See offer terms in-app for details. App download and registration required.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 percent of McDonald's 1,500 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]