The Power of Community Shines on McHappy Day

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada proudly celebrates the incredible impact of McHappy Day®, where communities nationwide came together to raise over $10.8 million to support Ronald McDonald House® and other local children's charities across Canada.

McDonald's Canada marked its 32nd McHappy Day by raising over $10.8M+ for Ronald McDonald House across Canada and other local children's charities. The Mitropoulos Family, who stayed at Ronald McDonald House Toronto along with Kate Horton, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Canada and Albert Crimi, Franchisee at McDonald’s Canada joined the festivities in restaurant on McHappy Day

On Wednesday, May 6, this heartful event demonstrated how small, everyday actions can create a meaningful impact on families with critically sick and injured children. From buying a coffee to ordering your favourite McDonald's meal, your contribution helped make a difference for families in your community navigating their child's medical journey.

"Seeing Canada come together with such heart on my first McHappy Day was truly moving. To every guest who purchased their favourites, and to our franchisees and their crews who made the day so special--thank you," said Annemarie Swijtink, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. " You have shown the incredible positive impact we can create when we unite for families in our communities.

Helping More Families Stay Together When It Matters Most

Together, with its independent franchisees, this year marked the 32nd McHappy Day. This long-standing tradition has raised a total of over $122.1 million to date for Ronald McDonald House and other local children's charities across Canada.

Across 37 program locations in Canada, including 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 21 in-hospital Ronald McDonald House Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald House helps tens of thousands of families each year stay together during an unimaginable time. By surrounding families with essential support and resources like accommodation, meals, mental health and wellness programs, families can stay close to their child's care and focused on their health. The funds raised through McHappy Day are critical to ensuring more families can stay at Ronald McDonald House across Canada today, tomorrow and in the future.

"Over the past 45 years, more than 536,000 families with critically sick and injured children have turned to Ronald McDonald House as their lifeline of support when it matters most," said Kate Horton, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Canada. "McHappy Day is a powerful reflection of the compassionate care and generous spirit in our communities. Thank you to our founding and forever partner, McDonald's Canada, its franchisees, restaurant teams, and guests for their unwavering support of families from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

Do Good Together, All Year Round

The impact of McHappy Day extends beyond May 6th. Every day, McDonald's Canada along with its independent franchisees and guests, help support families with critically sick and injured children staying at Ronald McDonald House across the country through:

Happy Meal® and Caring Cookie purchases*

Rounding Up order totals to the nearest dollar and donating the difference

Coin box donations

*A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every Happy Meal® and every Caring Cookie helps support Ronald McDonald House® programs across Canada.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,500 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House® Canada

In Canada, two out of three families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is critically sick or injured. Ronald McDonald House bridges that gap, providing essential programs and services that remove barriers, strengthen families and promote healing when children need life-saving healthcare. For 45 years, Ronald McDonald House has supported more than 536,000 families with medically vulnerable children by surrounding them with the resources, support and community they need to stay at the heart of their child's medical care, helping ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouse.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]