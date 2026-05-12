New beverage menu features McCafé® Crafted Sodas, Refreshers, and Cloud Iced Coffees, plus $1 +tax Small Fountain Drinks and Iced Coffee return for the summer

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada is officially entering its beverage era. With the launch of a new, permanent line-up of cold drinks, now available at participating restaurants from coast-to-coast, the brand is putting beverages front and centre – transforming them from a sidekick to the star of the show.

Designed to stand out on the menu, these flavour forward drinks are equal parts playful and premium - bringing bold colours, craveable textures, and unexpected twists such as strawberry flavoured popping pearls and freeze-dried dragonfruit.

Bold colours, playful toppings, and silky, sweet cold foam take centre stage in McDonald’s Canada's new, permanent line-up of McCafé cold beverages, featuring a wide variety of flavours across vibrant Crafted Sodas, fruit-forward Refreshers and Cloud Iced Coffees. Canadian actor Robbie G.K. officially celebrated McDonald’s Canada entering its beverage era, enjoying a Strawberry Watermelon Refresher from the new permanent lineup of cold drinks, including McCafé Crafted Sodas, Refreshers, and Cloud Iced Coffees." (Photo Courtesy of George Pimentel)

"This launch marks a major shift for McDonald's Canada," said Annemarie Swijtink, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. "Beverages are no longer a side offering - they're a core part of how we show up for our guests. We set out to create a beverage line-up that feels fresh, craveable and here to stay - bringing bold flavours together with premium touches. This is a long‑term commitment to evolving our menu with our guests at the centre."

The new line-up is built around three categories: McCafé® Crafted Sodas, Refreshers and Cloud Iced Coffees.

The all-new McCafé® Crafted Sodas offer a trendy fusion of familiar flavours with an indulgent, modern twist. Served in clear cups to show off their vibrant colours and topped with a silky cold foam, the line-up includes:

Sprite® Berry Bliss : A bold take on Sprite®, made with an electric blue raspberry flavoured syrup, Topped with a silky sweet cold foam. Served over ice.

: A bold take on Sprite®, made with an electric blue raspberry flavoured syrup, Topped with a silky sweet cold foam. Served over ice. Orange Dream : A nostalgic spin on Sprite®, made with an orange cream flavoured syrup and topped with a silky sweet cold foam. Served over ice.

: A nostalgic spin on Sprite®, made with an orange cream flavoured syrup and topped with a silky sweet cold foam. Served over ice. Creamy Strawberry Coke®: An indulgent twist on Coca-Cola®, made with a strawberries & cream flavoured syrup and topped with a silky sweet cold foam. Served over ice.

The new McCafé® Refreshers drinks are a fruit-flavoured explosion. The collection features:

Mango Pineapple Refresher: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate, with the sweet taste of mango and pineapple. Topped with strawberry flavoured popping pearls. Served over ice.

A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate, with the sweet taste of mango and pineapple. Topped with strawberry flavoured popping pearls. Served over ice. Strawberry Watermelon Refresher: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate, with the sweet taste of strawberry and juicy watermelon. Topped with freeze-dried strawberries. Served over ice.

A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate, with the sweet taste of strawberry and juicy watermelon. Topped with freeze-dried strawberries. Served over ice. Blackberry Passionfruit Refresher: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate, with the sweet and tart taste of blackberry and passionfruit. Topped with freeze-dried dragonfruit. Served over ice.

Finally, the new McCafé® Cloud Iced Coffees feature cool and refreshing McCafé® Premium Roast Coffee, brewed from 100% Arabica beans and served over ice. Topped with a silky, sweet cold foam, they are available in regular, French Vanilla, Sugar-Free Vanilla and Salted Caramel flavours.

$1 +tax small Fountain Drinks and Iced Coffee return on May 19

While the new drinks introduce a new premium line-up, McDonald's is also reinforcing its commitment to predictable value with the highly anticipated return of its longstanding Summer Drink Days program. From May 19 to September 7, Canadians can enjoy $1 +tax Small Fountain Drinks and Iced Coffees all summer long in-restaurant.* And guests using the McDonald's app can redeem an offer for $1 +tax any size Fountain and $1 + tax small/ medium Iced Coffee.**

From spontaneous pit stops to everyday rituals, McDonald's Canada's summer beverage line-up brings a little extra joy to every sip. By pairing playful new flavours and premium touches with the return of $1 +tax small Fountain Drinks and Iced Coffee, this dual approach delivers something for every taste and budget - reinforcing McDonald's as a go‑to stop for Canadians all summer long.

*Excludes flavoured iced coffee and additional toppings. Not valid with any other offer. At participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. Product availability varies by restaurant. Prices exclude delivery.

**Excludes flavoured iced coffee and additional toppings. Must select offer in-app to redeem. See offer terms for details. At participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. App download and registration required.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,500 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]