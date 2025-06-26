CAPE BRETON, NS, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to address the urgent needs of Canadians. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced an investment of $1.7 million for the construction of 19 housing units for seniors in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The announcement was made by Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Glace Bay.

With funding and support from the federal government, Nova Scotia's Department of Growth and Development, the North Sydney Food Bank Society has transformed the former Seton School building into 19 affordable housing units. The renovations have created housing to meet the growing needs of vulnerable people, including women and children, young adults, new immigrants and seniors. The project is close to a community centre and all services.

Funding provided for this housing project is as follows:

$1.7 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $1.6 million from Nova Scotia's Department of Growth and Development

from Department of Growth and Development $200,000 from Efficiency Nova Scotia

from Efficiency Nova Scotia $90,078 in cash equity from the North Sydney Food Bank Society

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to putting in place a series of measures to help double the rate of residential construction across the country. Working with Nova Scotia's Department of Growth and Development and the North Sydney Food Bank allows us to get closer to our goal of providing more affordable housing for Canadians." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is investing in safe, affordable housing to ensure seniors in Cape Breton have a place to call home that meets their needs. We remain committed to building stronger communities — and a stronger Canada." – Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Glace Bay

"Improving access to affordable housing can only be done through a team approach, as we have seen through the North Sydney Food Bank project. By working together, the provincial government, the federal government and the North Food Bank Society has ensured that there are 19 safe and affordable homes in the North Sydney area today – and in the future." – The Honourable Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works for Nova Scotia and MLA for Northside-Westmount

"The North Sydney Food Bank is very proud of the great work we were able to do converting an existing wing of the old Seton Elementary School into 19 affordable seniors housing units. This project was a wonderful example of the great things that can be accomplished when companies work together. We are very grateful to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Nova Scotia's Department of Growth and Development for helping to make this project possible." – Stacy Ellis, General Manager of the North Sydney Food Bank

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $14.6-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. As of March 2025 , the federal government had committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of close to 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the AHF. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction stream is now subdivided into two sub-streams: a Rapid Housing sub-stream to create shelters, transitional housing and supportive housing for those in greatest need, and a Community Housing sub-stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing projects where there are both affordable and market-rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.

Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

