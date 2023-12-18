MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The residents of Pointe St-Charles will soon have access to the Community Hub La Petite Maison sur Laprairie thanks to the investment of over $5.1 million from the federal government and the City of Montreal.

Announced by Minister Marc Miller and Borough mayor for Le Sud-Ouest Benoit Dorais this project will play a major role in the community landscape of Pointe-Saint-Charles.

La Petite Maison sur Laprairie community hub is a new 100% carbon neutral social housing and community space project that will house a variety of local organizations. It will include a women's centre, a food security organization, a tenants' rights group and a family support organization.

La Petite Maison sur Laprairie aims to offer accessible, affordable community spaces, as well as an inclusive and welcoming living environment for it's members and residents of the neighborhood.

Quotes

"This new infrastructure will provide community services and an inclusive space for the community's most vulnerable residents, and will help reduce our carbon footprint. Our government is proud to support green infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the La Petite Maison sur Laprairie community hub, that improve the lives of Canadians and help us build more energy-efficient and sustainable communities."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are happy with this financial support, which is an important step forward! The development of this mixed project at 1295, rue de Laprairie means a lot for Pointe-Saint-Charles: it will not only rehabilitate a heritage site with a quality, green and inclusive community project offering 52 affordable housing units, but also host well-established community organizations in our country that are looking for a home. My Administration has also supported the initiative from the start and invested $500,000 to carry out the community component of this project."

Benoit Dorais, Borough mayor for Le Sud-Ouest and Vice-chair of the Executive committee of the City of Montreal

"I'm delighted with today's announcement. It's a long-awaited project that will meet the housing needs of an entire community. It will also provide much-needed space for local community organizations. This is excellent news for Pointe-Saint-Charles and Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne."

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, Member of National Assembly for Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne

"The grants confirmed by the federal and municipal governments represent an essential boost towards the realization of our community hub. This initiative will ensure that the activities of our four core organizations - Club Populaire des Consommateurs, Madame Prend Congé, Regroupement Information Logement and Familles en Action - remain essential to the communities of Pointe-Saint-Charles. We are more than grateful to our partners for their unwavering support in realizing our vision for a green, supportive and resilient community."

Désirée Nore Duchesne, Development Manager, on behalf of La Petite Maison sur Laprairie



Quick facts

The federal government is investing $4,648,385 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program (GICB) and the City of Montreal is contributing $500,000 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program (GICB) and the is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. In 2021, the project received $228,000 from the Government of Quebec in response to a call for projects from the Fonds d'initiative et de rayonnement de la métropole (FIRM), now the Fonds signature métropole (FSM), administered by the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Québec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Désirée Nore Duchesne, Development Manager, La Petite Maison sur Laprairie, 438-492-9259, [email protected]