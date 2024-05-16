The federal government invests in a new site for the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre

MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Montreal's Black communities will have access to a modern and dynamic new venue to showcase their artistic and cultural expression, thanks to an investment of nearly $16 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Steven Guilbeault, Parliamentary Secretary Sameer Zuberi, on behalf of Minister Kamal Khera, MP Emmanuel Dubourg, Borough Mayor for Plateau-Mont-Royal Luc Rabouin and the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre (MACC) Executive Director Allen Alexandre, this project will benefit Montrealers by helping to enrich the city's cultural diversity through the MACC presence here starting in 2026.

This investment will enable the MACC to pursue its mission of becoming a focal point and gathering place for the city's Black communities, as well as a space for intercultural exchange for the general public in Montreal, Quebec and Canada. Indeed, the partnership model developed by the MACC represents an innovative initiative within Canada's Black communities, fostering the sustainability of these communities' cultural and artistic institutions, the strengthening of ties between various economic and social players within these communities, and the long-term growth of the local social economy.

In addition to providing residents with a new venue for the promotion of art and culture, today's funding will bring a historic Montreal building back to life. The project includes renovation and expansion work that will convert the former École des beaux-arts de Montréal into a cultural facility for the benefit of the city's Black communities.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting impacts on the local environment.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) is a federal grants and contributions initiative. SBCCI provides funding to help Black-led organizations build foundational infrastructure within Black communities.

Quotes

"By investing in the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre project, we are preserving our heritage and promoting inclusion and diversity while respecting the highest environmental standards. This initiative reflects our commitment to the future of our communities by offering an environmentally friendly space where the artistic and cultural expression of Black communities can flourish with pride."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"In a short time, the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre has become a vital component of the life of its city, and of the growing network of Black-led organizations that are revitalizing the cultural fabric of our country. Preserving and celebrating the cultural and artistic heritage of Black communities is a key element of our support to the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent, and I am proud to help support the Centre and its essential work."

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Montreal is internationally recognized as a vibrant and culturally diverse hub. Today's announcement builds on the transformative investment of $860 million our government has committed to Black-focused initiatives since we endorsed the United Nations Decade in 2018. It's also thanks to the leadership of the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre. We will continue to empower Black Canadians in Montreal and across the country.''

Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Today's investment is great news for Montreal's cultural diversity. By providing members of the Black communities with a dynamic and sustainable new venue to gather and share their artistic and cultural knowledge, our government is taking another step forward in our fight against racism and discrimination. We will continue to work with our partners to promote multiculturalism and raise awareness of cultural diversity across the country."

Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa

"It is a great source of pride for the borough of Plateau-Mont-Royal not only to see the École des Beaux-Arts de Montréal come back to life, but also to be an integral part of the development of an organization with such a noble mission as the MACC. Today's announcement aligns perfectly with our vision of an ever fairer, greener and more inclusive city. The Plateau-Mont-Royal has always been recognized for its social and cultural dynamism, and it is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the arrival of the MACC, which will enrich our city with a unique place of exchange and creation, bringing Montreal's Black communities to the fore."

Luc Rabouin, Borough Mayor for Plateau-Mont-Royal

"From its inauguration in 1922 to 2009, the École des Beaux-Arts de Montréal building has been frequented by many notable artists and institutions. Throughout its history, the building has been a home, meeting place and learning ground for artists of all kinds. Today, with this investment, the MACC is taking up the baton and pursuing its mission to become a focal point and gathering place for black communities, as well as a space for intercultural exchange for the general public. By supporting the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre, the federal government recognizes the importance of promoting Canadian diversity and fighting racism and discrimination. This investment embodies a commitment to equity, justice and recognition of the contributions of Black communities to Canadian society."

Allen Alexandre, Executive Director for the Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $13,848,861 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and up to $2,100,000 through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. The Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre has pledged to contribute $1,500,000 to the project over a five-year period (2022-2027).

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and up to through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. The Montreal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre has pledged to contribute to the project over a five-year period (2022-2027). In 2018, Canada endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, 2024 , the Prime Minister announced an extension, until 2028 of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equality, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community.

endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On , the Prime Minister announced an extension, until 2028 of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equality, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community. During the third session of the Permanent Forum, held from April 16 to 19, 2024 , in Geneva, Switzerland , members of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent recommended that the United Nations adopt a second International Decade for People of African Descent, following the conclusion of the current Decade at the end of this year. Canada signaled its intention to support the Forum's call for a second Decade.

, in , members of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent recommended that the United Nations adopt a second International Decade for People of African Descent, following the conclusion of the current Decade at the end of this year. signaled its intention to support the Forum's call for a second Decade. Since Canada joined the United Nations Decade in 2018, investments totaling up to $860 million have been committed to Black-centric initiatives such as racial justice, entrepreneurship and economic dignity.

joined the United Nations Decade in 2018, investments totaling up to have been committed to Black-centric initiatives such as racial justice, entrepreneurship and economic dignity. Through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, more than 2,300 projects aimed at developing Black-led and Black-serving charities and non-profit organizations have been supported.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

