The federal government invests in 1,661 housing units in Indigenous communities and northern villages in Quebec
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada today announced more than $62 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 1,661 housing units in 51 projects in various Indigenous communities and northern villages in Quebec.
These projects are supported by a range of National Housing Strategy (NHS) initiatives and aim to address needs across the entire housing continuum for First Nations and Inuit.
The funding announced today includes:
- $609,000 in loans and $29,849,428 in contributions under the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), which will help create 109 housing units and repair 1,413 housing units in 30 housing projects.
- A contribution of $32,357,827 under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), which will help create 135 housing units and repair four units in 21 housing projects.
Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today, and so that future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a home as generations that came before them.
Quotes:
"Our government is determined to work with Indigenous communities and northern villages to design and implement local housing solutions. This investment helps First Nations and Inuit in Quebec access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Quick facts:
- The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115-plus billion plan spanning over 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far.
- As of September 2024, the federal government had committed $57.57 billion to support the construction of more than 156,000 housing units and the repair of more than an additional 297,000. The measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous people, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
- The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $14.6-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.
- As of September 2024, the federal government had committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the AHF.
- The improvements to the AHF announced in Budget 2024 include extending the program from 2025–2026 to 2028–2029. The existing New Construction stream is now subdivided into two sub-streams: a Rapid Housing sub-stream to create shelters, transitional housing and supportive housing for those in greatest need, and a Community Housing sub-stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing projects with both affordable and market-rent units. For the Repair and Renewal stream, the minimum requirements have been replaced by an approach that prioritizes accessible and energy-efficient housing projects. The application period for the enhanced program has been open since November 22.
- The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the NHS. The RHI provides funding for the rapid construction of housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing projects. In its third phase, launched in 2022, the RHI has once again exceeded its targets. As a result of this phase, more than 5,200 housing units are expected to be built, nearly half of which will be for women and one third for Indigenous people. The total number of units created through RHI funding is expected to exceed 16,000. The program has ended.
- The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing. It supports people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as other vulnerable individuals, in particular women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, people living with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQIA+ community members, racialized groups and recent immigrants or refugees.
Additional information:
Appendix: Communities receiving funding through an initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS)
|
Community
|
Number of
|
Type
|
Federal
|
Odanak
|
8
|
New construction
|
870,000
|
Gesgapegiag
|
30
|
Repairs
|
450,000
|
Nutashkuan
|
10
|
Repairs
|
150,000
|
Ekuanitshit
|
10
|
Repairs
|
150,000
|
Wemotaci
|
10
|
Repairs
|
150,000
|
Pessamit
|
16
|
Repairs
|
240,000
|
Rapid Lake
|
5
|
Repairs
|
75,000
|
Winneway
|
10
|
Repairs
|
150,000
|
Obedjiwan
|
38
|
Repairs
|
570,000
|
La Romaine
|
10
|
Repairs
|
150,000
|
Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam
|
60
|
New construction
|
4,500,000
|
Pikogan
|
2
|
New construction
|
429,000
|
Pikogan
|
4
|
New construction
|
785,400
|
Gesgapegiag
|
6
|
New construction
|
423,000
|
Gesgapegiag
|
6
|
New construction
|
675,000
|
Kawawachikamach
|
4
|
New construction
|
1,400,244
|
Kawawachikamach
|
6
|
New construction
|
2,045,089
|
Kebaowek
|
6
|
New construction
|
501,000
|
Lac-Simon
|
18
|
New construction
|
2,600,000
|
Pakuashipi
|
5
|
New construction
|
1,392,750
|
Communautés cries
|
750
|
Repairs
|
11,250,000
|
Gesgapegiag
|
27
|
Repairs
|
405,000
|
Kawawachikamach
|
62
|
Repairs
|
930,000
|
La Romaine
|
50
|
Repairs
|
492,000
|
Mashteuiatsh
|
68
|
Repairs
|
104,723
|
Manawan
|
46
|
Repairs
|
690,000
|
Obedjiwan
|
85
|
Repairs
|
1,213,000
|
Pessamit
|
36
|
Repairs
|
320,500
|
Natashquan
|
36
|
Repairs
|
470,000
|
Kebaowek
|
3
|
Repairs
|
45,000
|
Ekuanitshit
|
17
|
Repairs
|
173,200
|
Pakuashipi
|
6
|
Repairs
|
42,300
|
Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam
|
70
|
Repairs
|
981,000
|
Lac-Simon
|
14
|
Repairs
|
122,500
|
Wemotaci
|
4
|
Repairs
|
60,000
|
Odanak
|
9
|
New construction
|
2,398,625
|
Winneway
|
6
|
New construction
|
1,516,528
|
La Romaine
|
5
|
New construction
|
1,732,500
|
Pakuashipi
|
4
|
New construction
|
970,920
|
Kebaowek
|
6
|
New construction
|
777,994
|
Ekuanitshit
|
5
|
New construction
|
1,962,684
|
Natashquan
|
5
|
New construction
|
1,255,580
|
Obedjiwan
|
5
|
New construction
|
908,523
|
Obedjiwan
|
8
|
New construction
|
520,464
|
Obedjiwan
|
6
|
New construction
|
596,264
|
Obedjiwan
|
4
|
Repairs
|
223,880
|
Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam
|
20
|
New construction
|
3,735,000
|
Wemotaci
|
8
|
New construction
|
1,640,826
|
Inukjuak
|
8
|
New construction
|
399,440
|
Kuujuaq
|
6
|
New construction
|
7,781,709
|
Kuujuaq
|
19
|
New construction
|
1,390,000
|
Total
|
1,661
|
62,816,643
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
