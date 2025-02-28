OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada today announced more than $62 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 1,661 housing units in 51 projects in various Indigenous communities and northern villages in Quebec.

These projects are supported by a range of National Housing Strategy (NHS) initiatives and aim to address needs across the entire housing continuum for First Nations and Inuit.

The funding announced today includes:

$609,000 in loans and $29,849,428 in contributions under the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) , which will help create 109 housing units and repair 1,413 housing units in 30 housing projects.

in loans and in contributions under the , which will help create 109 housing units and repair 1,413 housing units in 30 housing projects. A contribution of $32,357,827 under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), which will help create 135 housing units and repair four units in 21 housing projects.

Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today, and so that future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a home as generations that came before them.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to work with Indigenous communities and northern villages to design and implement local housing solutions. This investment helps First Nations and Inuit in Quebec access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115 -plus billion plan spanning over 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far. As of September 2024 , the federal government had committed $57.57 billion to support the construction of more than 156,000 housing units and the repair of more than an additional 297,000. The measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous people, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. The improvements to the AHF announced in Budget 2024 include extending the program from 2025–2026 to 2028–2029. The existing New Construction stream is now subdivided into two sub-streams: a Rapid Housing sub-stream to create shelters, transitional housing and supportive housing for those in greatest need, and a Community Housing sub-stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing projects with both affordable and market-rent units. For the Repair and Renewal stream, the minimum requirements have been replaced by an approach that prioritizes accessible and energy-efficient housing projects. The application period for the enhanced program has been open since November 22.

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the NHS. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing. It supports people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as other vulnerable individuals, in particular women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, people living with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQIA+ community members, racialized groups and recent immigrants or refugees.

is administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the NHS. The RHI provides funding for the rapid construction of housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing projects. In its third phase, launched in 2022, the RHI has once again exceeded its targets. As a result of this phase, more than 5,200 housing units are expected to be built, nearly half of which will be for women and one third for Indigenous people. The total number of units created through RHI funding is expected to exceed 16,000. The program has ended.

Additional information:

Appendix: Communities receiving funding through an initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS)

Community Number of

units Type Federal

funding ($) Odanak 8 New construction 870,000 Gesgapegiag 30 Repairs 450,000 Nutashkuan 10 Repairs 150,000 Ekuanitshit 10 Repairs 150,000 Wemotaci 10 Repairs 150,000 Pessamit 16 Repairs 240,000 Rapid Lake 5 Repairs 75,000 Winneway 10 Repairs 150,000 Obedjiwan 38 Repairs 570,000 La Romaine 10 Repairs 150,000 Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam 60 New construction 4,500,000 Pikogan 2 New construction 429,000 Pikogan 4 New construction 785,400 Gesgapegiag 6 New construction 423,000 Gesgapegiag 6 New construction 675,000 Kawawachikamach 4 New construction 1,400,244 Kawawachikamach 6 New construction 2,045,089 Kebaowek 6 New construction 501,000 Lac-Simon 18 New construction 2,600,000 Pakuashipi 5 New construction 1,392,750 Communautés cries 750 Repairs 11,250,000 Gesgapegiag 27 Repairs 405,000 Kawawachikamach 62 Repairs 930,000 La Romaine 50 Repairs 492,000 Mashteuiatsh 68 Repairs 104,723 Manawan 46 Repairs 690,000 Obedjiwan 85 Repairs 1,213,000 Pessamit 36 Repairs 320,500 Natashquan 36 Repairs 470,000 Kebaowek 3 Repairs 45,000 Ekuanitshit 17 Repairs 173,200 Pakuashipi 6 Repairs 42,300 Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam 70 Repairs 981,000 Lac-Simon 14 Repairs 122,500 Wemotaci 4 Repairs 60,000 Odanak 9 New construction 2,398,625 Winneway 6 New construction 1,516,528 La Romaine 5 New construction 1,732,500 Pakuashipi 4 New construction 970,920 Kebaowek 6 New construction 777,994 Ekuanitshit 5 New construction 1,962,684 Natashquan 5 New construction 1,255,580 Obedjiwan 5 New construction 908,523 Obedjiwan 8 New construction 520,464 Obedjiwan 6 New construction 596,264 Obedjiwan 4 Repairs 223,880 Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam 20 New construction 3,735,000 Wemotaci 8 New construction 1,640,826 Inukjuak 8 New construction 399,440 Kuujuaq 6 New construction 7,781,709 Kuujuaq 19 New construction 1,390,000 Total 1,661

62,816,643

