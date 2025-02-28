The federal government invests in 1,661 housing units in Indigenous communities and northern villages in Quebec Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Feb 28, 2025, 13:59 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada today announced more than $62 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 1,661 housing units in 51 projects in various Indigenous communities and northern villages in Quebec.

These projects are supported by a range of National Housing Strategy (NHS) initiatives and aim to address needs across the entire housing continuum for First Nations and Inuit.

The funding announced today includes: 

  • $609,000 in loans and $29,849,428 in contributions under the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), which will help create 109 housing units and repair 1,413 housing units in 30 housing projects.
  • A contribution of $32,357,827 under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), which will help create 135 housing units and repair four units in 21 housing projects.

Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today, and so that future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a home as generations that came before them.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to work with Indigenous communities and northern villages to design and implement local housing solutions. This investment helps First Nations and Inuit in Quebec access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs."  – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

  • The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115-plus billion plan spanning over 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far.
    • As of September 2024, the federal government had committed $57.57 billion to support the construction of more than 156,000 housing units and the repair of more than an additional 297,000. The measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous people, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $14.6-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.
    • As of September 2024, the federal government had committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the AHF.
    • The improvements to the AHF announced in Budget 2024 include extending the program from 2025–2026 to 2028–2029. The existing New Construction stream is now subdivided into two sub-streams: a Rapid Housing sub-stream to create shelters, transitional housing and supportive housing for those in greatest need, and a Community Housing sub-stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing projects with both affordable and market-rent units.  For the Repair and Renewal stream, the minimum requirements have been replaced by an approach that prioritizes accessible and energy-efficient housing projects. The application period for the enhanced program has been open since November 22.
  • The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the NHS. The RHI provides funding for the rapid construction of housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing projects. In its third phase, launched in 2022, the RHI has once again exceeded its targets. As a result of this phase, more than 5,200 housing units are expected to be built, nearly half of which will be for women and one third for Indigenous people. The total number of units created through RHI funding is expected to exceed 16,000. The program has ended.
    • The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing. It supports people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as other vulnerable individuals, in particular women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, people living with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQIA+ community members, racialized groups and recent immigrants or refugees.

Additional information:

Appendix: Communities receiving funding through an initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS)

Community

Number of
units

Type

Federal
funding ($)

Odanak

8

New construction

870,000

Gesgapegiag

30

Repairs

450,000

Nutashkuan

10

Repairs

150,000

Ekuanitshit

10

Repairs

150,000

Wemotaci

10

Repairs

150,000

Pessamit

16

Repairs

240,000

Rapid Lake

5

Repairs

75,000

Winneway

10

Repairs

150,000

Obedjiwan

38

Repairs

570,000

La Romaine

10

Repairs

150,000

Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam

60

New construction

4,500,000

Pikogan

2

New construction

429,000

Pikogan

4

New construction

785,400

Gesgapegiag

6

New construction

423,000

Gesgapegiag

6

New construction

675,000

Kawawachikamach

4

New construction

1,400,244

Kawawachikamach

6

New construction

2,045,089

Kebaowek

6

New construction

501,000

Lac-Simon

18

New construction

2,600,000

Pakuashipi

5

New construction

1,392,750

Communautés cries

750

Repairs

11,250,000

Gesgapegiag

27

Repairs

405,000

Kawawachikamach

62

Repairs

930,000

La Romaine

50

Repairs

492,000

Mashteuiatsh

68

Repairs

104,723

Manawan

46

Repairs

690,000

Obedjiwan

85

Repairs

1,213,000

Pessamit

36

Repairs

320,500

Natashquan

36

Repairs

470,000

Kebaowek

3

Repairs

45,000

Ekuanitshit

17

Repairs

173,200

Pakuashipi

6

Repairs

42,300

Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam

70

Repairs

981,000

Lac-Simon

14

Repairs

122,500

Wemotaci

4

Repairs

60,000

Odanak

9

New construction

2,398,625

Winneway

6

New construction

1,516,528

La Romaine

5

New construction

1,732,500

Pakuashipi

4

New construction

970,920

Kebaowek

6

New construction

777,994

Ekuanitshit

5

New construction

1,962,684

Natashquan

5

New construction

1,255,580

Obedjiwan

5

New construction

908,523

Obedjiwan

8

New construction

520,464

Obedjiwan

6

New construction

596,264

Obedjiwan

4

Repairs

223,880

Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam

20

New construction

3,735,000

Wemotaci

8

New construction

1,640,826

Inukjuak

8

New construction

399,440

Kuujuaq

6

New construction

7,781,709

Kuujuaq

19

New construction

1,390,000

Total

1,661

62,816,643

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)