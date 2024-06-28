THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $64 MILLION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 170 RENTAL UNITS IN LONGUEUIL Français
Jun 28, 2024, 10:15 ET
Jun 28, 2024, 10:15 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced an investment of more than $64 million for the construction of 170 affordable purpose-built rental units. This is the first phase of Le Louis-Alexandre, a mixed multi-residential project. Funding is provided as fully repayable, low-interest loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).
The announcement was made on the site of the Le Louis-Alexandre project in Longueuil by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and by Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne.
Le Louis-Alexandre is located on René Street, close to all amenities and served by many public transit routes.
The ACLP stimulates rental housing construction by providing builders and developers with low-cost repayable loans. The program is helping to build more than 131,000 apartments across Canada.
Quotes:
"Investing in affordable housing isn't about pouring money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of Canadians. Like the future residents of the Louis-Alexandre project, here in Longueuil, who will have access to a safe and comfortable place to call home, where they can rest, recharge and welcome their loved ones. We continue to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that makes a real difference."– Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant
"The Government of Canada has committed to working with communities to rise to the challenge of building more housing in Longueuil and across Quebec. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, our government is increasing the supply of new rental housing by investing more than $64 million in the construction of 170 units. This new housing will benefit middle-class individuals and families while stimulating the local economy." – Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne
Quick facts:
Related links:
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article