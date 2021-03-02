The Federal Bridge Corporation Announces Changes to Tolling at the Blue Water Bridge

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) announced today that it is adjusting toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge for USA-bound traffic, effective April 1, 2021. The rates are indicated in the table below with corresponding equivalency in US currency.



ConneXion Pre-paid Rate Cash / Debit / Credit Rate US Currency

(CAD) (CAD) (USD) Passenger Vehicle $4.25 $5.00 $3.75 Extra Axle $4.25 $5.00 $3.75 Commercial Per Axle $4.50 $5.00 $3.75

FBCL last adjusted Canadian toll rates in November 2018.

The primary factors affecting the new rates are the crossing's on-going operational and maintenance needs, the traffic patterns over the past 5 years and the difference between the two currencies. In making its decision, FBCL management also considered public health measures intended to reduce the handling and exchange between travellers and toll staff of cash and other items while making the toll payment process quicker for all travellers.

With the toll rate adjustment, FBCL continues to encourage travellers to take advantage of the ease, speed and cost savings provided by the contactless ConneXion pre-paid toll program. ConneXion is also being expanded this year to include support for commercial vehicles. In addition to discounted crossings, ConneXion gives travellers access to the convenience of expedited, automated tolling in all lanes. Now that the program is well established and endorsed by its users, to make it more economically accessible for passenger vehicles, the expanded ConneXion program also features a lower minimum registration commitment. To register for ConneXion, visit www.federalbridge.ca/conneXion.

Other toll rate changes introduced at Blue Water Bridge aim to simplify vehicle processing and classification including: elimination of the fee for raised axles on commercial vehicles, changing the classification of pick-up trucks under one ton from commercial to passenger rates and the elimination of commercial rates for light vehicles travelling.

Rates at Blue Water Bridge are reviewed semi-annually and the next toll rate and U.S. equivalency review is scheduled for October 1, 2021. This toll rate policy is aligned with other international crossings, where tolls are reviewed and adjusted, if necessary, based on economic needs and the value of the exchange rate, on a regular basis.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at www.federalbridge.ca.

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

For further information: Todd Kealey, Communications, The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited, (613) 366-5074 x 121, [email protected]

