The federal and provincial governments invest in ventilation improvements at Belvedere Heights

PARRY SOUND, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments are investing over $365,000 to improve ventilation at the Belvedere Heights long-term care home.

This was announced by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Stan Cho, Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care; and Kami Johnston, Administrator of Belvedere Heights.

Belvedere Heights is located on the historic site of the former Belvedere Hotel. The long-term care home will undergo filtration upgrades to maintain an exceptional level of care and a safe living environment.

Prominent figures, including Queen Elizabeth II, stayed at the Belvedere Hotel prior to a fire in 1961. After the fire, the grounds were used to create a long-term care home, with a beautiful view of Georgian Bay, for residents to enjoy.

"The federal government is ensuring that Belvedere Heights residents continue to have a comfortable place to receive care, close to home. The high standard of care will be maintained, providing family and friends of residents with the comfort of knowing their loved ones are healthy and happy. We are committed to doing everything we can to help Canadians age with dignity closer to their home."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario is proud to support the upgrade of the HVAC system at Belvedere Heights long-term care home. This investment will help improve ventilation and ensure seniors can live comfortably in modern, safe homes."

The Honourable Stan Cho, Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care

"We want the best for our loved ones. That's exactly why our government is making an investment in Belvedere Heights to deliver better care to people in Parry Sound as they remain close to their loved ones."

Graydon Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka

"On behalf of our residents and staff I'd like to thank both our federal and provincial governments for their contributions to our home. These improvements will ensure that we continue to have high air quality for years to come, and goes a long way to help us keep our residents, visitors, and staff safe."

Kami Johnson, Administrator of Belvedere Heights

The federal government is investing $292,579 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $73,145 .

through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

