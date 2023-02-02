The Family Drama Isn't Over … Prime Video Revives Fan-Favourite Murder Mystery Drama Nuit Blanche For Season Two

Prime Video and Séries Plus join forces in landmark partnership with Quebec's Pixcom to bring back the Francophone series for Season Two, following the first season airing on ICI Radio-Canada Télé

Esteemed actress France Castel reprises her role as LouLou Hébert

Image Available HERE

#NuitBlanche | @alloprimevideo

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, global video streaming service Prime Video announces the return of the fan-favourite scripted drama and murder mystery, Nuit Blanche (8x60). A first in Canada, Prime Video partners with Séries Plus, a specialty channel owned by Canadian media company Corus Entertainment, to revive the popular drama. The second season begins production this summer with Quebec's Pixcom. At launch, Season Two of Nuit Blanche will be exclusively available on Prime Video and later on television with Séries Plus in Canada. Season One will also be available on Prime Video.

France Castel returns as Loulou Hébert in Nuit Blanche (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

Filled with even more paranoia and intrigue, Season Two continues to follow the Hébert family in two time frames, one in the present as they investigate the murder of the family's matriarch, plus the family's past, this time set in the 1980s. Leading the cast is esteemed actress, host, singer, France Castel, who reprises her role as LouLou Hébert. Further details on casting to be announced at a later date.

"We're excited to do this for the first time in Canada, as we team up with Corus to resurrect a fan-favourite series that has a lot more story to tell," said Nav Saini, head of content, Prime Video Canada. "Following the launch of LOL: Qui Rira le Dernier?, Nuit Blanche is another example of our growth and investment in French-Canadian programming. We remain committed to working with creatives like Pixcom to further grow our content offering, and bring Francophone customers what they want to watch."

"We feel privileged to be able to collaborate with Prime Video and Pixcom to bring Nuit Blanche back to screens. Séries Plus intends to keep up with the high-quality production standards our audience have come to expect, and we see great potential with this type of co-production to offer more premium content in the future," said Julie Godon, head of French specialty networks, Corus Entertainment.

"It is such a gift that our friends at Prime Video and Séries Plus share the love we have for Nuit Blanche. Writer Julie Hivon and the entire team are beyond excited to dive back into the life of Loulou and her family," said Nicola Merola, president of Pixcom.

Produced by Pixcom in association with Amazon Studios and Séries Plus, the series is executive produced by Nicola Merola, Charles Lafortune, and Sylvie Desrochers and produced by Nathalie Cecyre. The creator and writer for the show is Julie Hivon (Alertes).

Set to film in Quebec, the series is part of Prime Video's continued investment in French language content, joining a slate of series that includes LOL: Qui Rira le Dernier?, Pour un Soir Seulement, and other Canadian Amazon Originals Three Pines, The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith and upcoming seires, The Sticky. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has comissioned over 25 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

Nuit Blanche will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Peripheral, Reacher, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes, including Season One of Nuit Blanche, anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of movies and television series—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Find out more at primevideo.com.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives.

: Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy titles from Quebec like LOL: Qui Rira le Dernier? , Pour un Soir Seulement, Nos étés , Babine , Chasse-Galerie , and more.

like , , , , and more. Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 16 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels.

: Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 16 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store.

: Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store. Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help.

Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

About Séries Plus and Corus Entertainment

Operated by Corus, Séries Plus is a premier entertainment destination to watch French versions of the world's most popular series and award-winning exclusive original Quebec productions. Corus is a subsidiary of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B), a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. It also operates the French-language specialty television brands Historia, Télétoon and La chaîne Disney. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About PIXCOM

Pixcom is one of Canada's largest, award-winning independent producers of global premium scripted television series. Recent scripted series include award-winning dramedy, Audrey est revenue / Audrey's Back (2022 CANNESERIES, Denver Colorado's SeriesFest, and Banff/Rockie Awards); Wong & Winchester; La Faille / The Wall: Cover Your Tracks; Lac noir / Dark Lake; Contre offre / Counter-Offer; Indéfendable / Indefensible; and Alertes / Alert Squad.

Pixcom is headed by Executive Producers: President, Nicola Merola & VP Content & Creative Affairs, Charles Lafortune. Together, they manage a permanent team of 50+ people and employs over 3,000 freelance artists, technicians, and production teams.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Publicity Contacts: Prime Video: Natalie Dion, [email protected]; Catrina Jaricot, [email protected]