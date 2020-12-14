The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum and National Historic site will undergo important renovations and revitalization of its facilities

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in public infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs and economic growth, make our communities more sustainable and resilient in the face of climate change, and to build more inclusive, equitable public spaces.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Karen McCrimmon, Member of Parliament for Kanata−Carleton; the Honourable Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata−Carleton; and Christine McGuire, Executive Director of the Diefenbunker Museum, announced funding for the renovation and revitalization of the Diefenbunker, Canada's Cold War Museum and National Historic Site.

The renovations will improve ventilation, plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems while modernizing the 60-year-old washrooms and elevator to meet accessibility standards.

These important upgrades will create good jobs during construction and also ensure that the facility continues to accommodate a diverse audience attendance.

The Government of Canada is investing $596,860 toward this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is investing $492,410 and the Diefenbunker Museum is contributing $402,881 to this project.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"The $596,860 that we're investing in the renovation and revitalization of the Diefenbunker, Canada's Cold War Museum and National Historic Site, will keep this important part of our history alive to serve the local community as well as visitors from across Canada and beyond. It will be a wonderful, accessible and inclusive learning resource for many generations to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"For more than 20 years, The Diefenbunker Museum has played a key role in telling an important part of our history and educating Canadians from across our country. This investment will improve accessibility within and ensure that the site continues to serve Canadians with quality cultural and recreational infrastructure, for generations to come"

Karen McCrimmon. Member of Parliament for Kanata−Carleton

"I am very pleased to see that our government is investing over $490,000 towards the refurbishment of the Diefenbunker Museum, a wonderful part of our West Carleton community. We appreciate the intrinsic value of this remarkable site, bringing to life the realities of the Cold War in Canada. I encourage locals and tourists to Ottawa alike to visit this unique historic site."

The Honourable Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata−Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"To protect existing visitors and welcome new ones, as well as to preserve an incredible artifact, we need to bring the Cold War bunker into the 21st century. That is what this funding will do – it safeguards a unique piece of Canadian history. We are incredibly grateful to the federal and provincial governments for this important support, especially during these difficult times."

Christine McGuire, Executive Director, Diefenbunker, Canada's Cold War Museum

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391; [email protected]; Christine McGuire, Executive Director, Diefenbunker, Canada's Cold War Museum, 613-839-0007 ext 222, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

