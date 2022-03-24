The Daffodil Ball, the biggest cancer fundraising soirée in Canada to help people with cancer, will bloom again on May 5, 2022!

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Under the Florescence theme, the 29th Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Ball will return on Thursday, May 5, with a fresh breath of optimism and hope, at Montreal Windsor Station, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The fundraising campaign starts today to raise money to bring hope and help to those living with cancer.

All the funds raised this year at the Daffodil Ball will be invested in innovative research projects in Quebec such as the creation of a new four-year grant program with a value of up to $5 million in partnership with CQDM, the Cole Foundation and Oncopole to accelerate the development of platforms, tools and treatments to support advances in the continuum of pediatric cancer care: prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

This year, Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society, will chair this 29th Daffodil Ball edition and is calling out for action: "I am calling on corporate leaders to renew with tradition and join me at the 29th annual Daffodil Ball. This year, the money raised through this gala event will be invested in Quebec. After two consecutive years without being able to gather, this event is a unique opportunity to come together and enjoy an exceptional evening while raising money that will fund innovative research projects in Quebec and bring hope to those living with cancer", says Andrea Seale.

As ambassadors, the Quebec members of the CCS Board of Directors Philippe Couillard, Diane Gosselin, Susan McPeak and Hilary Pearson are joining her in asking for your support to this important fundraising campaign.

Research is essential for people affected by cancer. Evelyne Sauvé received a breast cancer diagnosis at 47 years old, in summer 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to research breakthrough, her cancer was well known by the doctors. She was treated quickly and efficiently.

"It's important for me to invest my time in the Daffodil Ball Fundraising Campaign on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society to generate awareness around the disease", says Evelyne Sauvé, Joliette Court House Director, and Lanaudière Judicial Service General Manager. "I am asking for your support so that people like me can live a longer and fuller life after having received a cancer diagnosis. Your donations make a real difference for people living with cancer and I am living proof! Thank you for your support to the Daffodil Ball Fundraising Campaign", she added.

Click here to watch the video introducing this year's Daffodil Ball, the impact of your donations on those living with cancer and Evelyne Sauvé's inspiring story.

There are different ways to support the Daffodil Ball campaign:

Donate online on www.daffodilball.ca (online donations up to $10,000 are accepted).

are accepted). Attend the Daffodil Ball by buying one of the special table packages or make a major gift of $10,000 by phone or email.

About the Daffodil Ball

Over the years, the Daffodil Ball has become the biggest cancer fundraising soirée in Canada.

In a bright and spectacular décor, the Ball rallies corporate leaders and raised more than $40 million since its inception in 1994. These donations make a huge impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

