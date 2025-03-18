The Crown Royal Rig Travels Across Manitoba Celebrating and Giving Back to the Community

During a multi-stop tour spanning Winnipeg to the home of the Crown Royal distillery in Gimli, Canada's no.1 whisky1 celebrates its Canadian roots and rallies communities to pack boxes for Harvest Manitoba.

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown Royal is raising a glass to the Manitoba community with an unforgettable road trip across the province. From March 25 to 27, the Crown Royal Rig — a larger-than-life, whisky barrel-inspired purple 18-wheeler — will roll through iconic locations, giving back to the communities that fuel its legacy of craftmanship and community. With each stop, Crown Royal will spread its message of generosity, celebrating the people who make it Canada's no. 1 whisky.2

True to the Crown Royal spirit of giving back, this legendary road trip isn't just about toasting to the brand's roots, it's also about supporting the community that fuels it. Each Crown Royal Rig stop will serve as a hub, rallying the community to help pack boxes with non-perishable food items donated by Crown Royal for Harvest Manitoba, a not-for-profit, community-based organization dedicated to nourishing the province.

The multi-stop tour will kick off in Winnipeg on March 25, with a pre-game tailgate experience at True North Square to celebrate and watch the Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals game live. On March 26, the rig will make its way to Gimli, home of the Crown Royal Distillery to connect with local community members and pack boxes for Harvest Manitoba. The rig will wrap up its Canadian journey with a tailgate at Crown Royal partner and multi-platinum country music artist Kane Brown's 'The High Road Tour' Winnipeg tour stop on March 27. At each stop, the local community is invited to check out the rig, sample complimentary Crown Royal cocktails, music, and vibes, and enter for a chance to win prizes. As part of the celebration, Crown Royal will be donating non-perishable food items to support Harvest Manitoba, and guests are encouraged to join in by bringing their own contributions to help those in need. Each experience will be open to all 18+ visitors in Manitoba.

"At Crown Royal, we are incredibly proud of our Canadian heritage," says Nadia Niccoli, head of marketing at Diageo Canada. "Our iconic distillery in Gimli, Manitoba has been the beating heart of Crown Royal for decades, and this journey is an opportunity to raise a glass to the incredible people who continue to shape our legacy, and to the Crown fans who fill our cup on the daily."

"We are very grateful to Crown Royal for their support. Their partnership is helping us make a meaningful impact in our community, ensuring that those in need have access to food and resources," says Vince Barletta, President and CEO of Harvest Manitoba. "The Crown Royal Rig tour not only raises awareness for our mission here at Harvest Manitoba, but also encourages the local community to come together and make a real difference."

Since 1968, Gimli, Manitoba has been home to Crown Royal whisky. Nestled along the shores of Lake Winnipeg, the 360-acre facility operates 24/7 with close to 80 skilled workers who craft and age more than 2 million barrels of whisky each year. For years, the people of Gimli have powered up Crown Royal with their craftsmanship and dedication, inspiring Canadians with the idea that home is where the Crown is. This road trip is an opportunity to inspire Crown fans to give back, spread generosity in our communities, and raise a glass to the incredible people who continue to shape our legacy.

Joining the road trip is TSNBarDown podcast host, life-long Winnipeg Jets fan, and proud Manitoban Jesse Pollock, who takes part in the Crown Royal Rig celebrations on March 25 at True North Square, helping to pack boxes for Harvest Manitoba and greeting fans visiting the rig.

"As a proud Manitoban and a die-hard Jets fan, I'm pumped to be part of Crown Royal's community tour," says Jesse Pollock, host of the TSN BarDown podcast. "This province holds a very special place in my heart, and it's amazing to see a brand like Crown Royal celebrate not just its Canadian roots, but also the communities that make Manitoba so unique."

Celebrating small acts of generosity is nothing new for Crown Royal. The Crown Royal Rig's community tour is part of the brand's larger Generosity platform and underscores its ongoing mission: Crown Royal live generously and life will treat you royally.

Here's How You Can Join the Celebration

Manitobans can join the Crown Royal community tour by visiting the Crown Royal Rig at any of the following stops, open to all visitors in Manitoba.

March 25 – True North Square, Winnipeg : Pre-game tailgate and watch the live Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals game at True North Square from 4:30-10:00 PM

: Pre-game tailgate and watch the live game at True North Square from March 26 – Gimli Recreational Centre : An opportunity to connect with local community members and pack boxes for Harvest Manitoba from 4:00-8:00 PM

: An opportunity to connect with local community members and pack boxes for Harvest Manitoba from March 27 – True North Square, Winnipeg : Kane Brown High Road Tour pre-concert tailgate at True North Square 4:30-8:00 PM

For more information, visit CrownRoyal.ca

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in Canada3 and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.ca. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker andCrown Royal whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Harvest Manitoba

Harvest Manitoba is a not-for-profit charitable organization committed to ensuring that no Manitoban goes hungry. Currently, Harvest Manitoba feeds over 110,000 Manitobans every month, 49% children, through its community food network of more than 390 food banks and partnered agencies across Manitoba including soup kitchens, schools, and daycares.

