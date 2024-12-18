CROWN ROYAL UNVEILS GAME PLAN TO HONOUR CANADA'S UNSUNG HOCKEY BEAUTIES WITH NEW CUJO CAMPAIGN AND YEAR-LONG BARDOWN POWER PLAY

Starting in November and running throughout the playoffs and beyond, our Crown Royal hockey-focused Canadian marketing platform launches with a digital spot in partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs featuring hockey legend Curtis Joseph, a fresh-off-the-bench partnership with TSN's BarDown and an ongoing partnership with Winnipeg Jets. Across channels, Crown Royal is spotlighting the generous spirit of hockey—from backyard rinks to pro arenas—and encouraging Canadians to do the same through the megaphone of its rallying cry "That Deserves a Crown." Because in the end, hockey isn't just about goals and glory--it's about the absolute beauties behind the scenes who make it Canada's most generous sport.

"Hockey is more than a game in Canada—it's part of our DNA and is fueled by the unselfish plays that happen both on and off the ice. Crown Royal is here to honour the real MVPs that make the game so epic—not just the ones who light the scoreboard with a hat trick, but those who block shots, rally the bench, cheer from the sidelines and keep the locker room vibes strong all season long. From the opening faceoff to the final buzzer, we're raising a glass to everyone - from the players to the fans - who keep the hockey community skating forward." says Nadia Niccoli, head of marketing, Diageo Canada.

A national Crown Royal digital spot in collaboration with Toronto Maple Leafs and starring hockey legend Curtis Joseph will air as part of the campaign, featuring an ode to the "Glue Guy": that teammate who doesn't always make the headlines but is the backbone of the locker room. In the game of hockey, it's not just the points or the saves that matter. Crown Royal wants to give hockey lovers a chance to shout-out their own "Glue Guy" or "Glue Gal"—those unspoken leaders who keep the team together.

Crown Royal also announces a new year-long partnership with TSN's BarDown podcast. Throughout 2025, fans can look forward to exclusive BarDown podcast content dedicated to celebrating folks —from the pros to the rec leagues— who go beyond the stat sheet to make hockey a great game for all.

In partnership with BarDown, Crown Royal also unveils Crown Royal Cards, a new way for hockey fans to show their appreciation to friends, teammates, and even friendly rivals. Created in collaboration with BarDown hosts Jesse Pollock and Eric Kirk and designed by Canadian artist Eric Pond, the greeting cards celebrate the spirit and camaraderie of Canadian hockey culture and are the perfect way to elevate a gift of Crown Royal. Available for free in select Canadian liquor stores with the purchase of participating bottles of Crown Royal and via crownroyal.ca while supplies last, Crown Royal cards allow hockey lovers to express a genuine "thanks bud" for even the smallest act of generosity--from the people who show great team spirit (even from the bench), to the folks who always host the game night getty.

"Working with Crown Royal on this project and thinking about what everyday generosity looks like, both on and off the ice, was such a cool experience. We all have great teammates in our life who deserve to be celebrated. I'm stoked to share my appreciation this holiday season with a Crown Royal Card" says Jesse Pollock, of TSN's BarDown.

Celebrating small acts of generosity is nothing new for Crown Royal. Crown Royal's support of hockey is part of the brand's larger Generosity platform and underscores the brand's mission: live generously and life will treat you royally.

Crown Royal Cards in partnership with BarDown are available for free while supplies last in select liquor retail locations across Canada with the purchase of a participating Crown Royal bottle, and nationwide via https://shop.crownroyal.ca/collections/greeting-cards. For more information on Crown Royal and its hockey initiatives, visit crownroyal.ca.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.ca. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.

1 ACD October 2024 Crown Royal trademark in value and volume

