THE CPRS COLLEGE OF FELLOWS ANNOUNCES THREE NEW INDUCTEES

"The three new Fellows joining the College reflect the commitment, expertise, and professional and personal qualities our selection committee, chaired by Sarah K. Jones, APR, FCPRS, LM, is looking for in evaluating the candidates and recommending the new Fellows. The selection committee was unanimous in their agreement that the three candidates more than meet all the criteria to join the College. Each of them has advanced the profession and the Canadian Public Relations Society, while exercising recognized leadership within the public relations community in Canada. I will be honoured to officially induct Cam, Christine and Tom into the College of Fellows next June at the Society's National Annual Conference in Banff, Alberta, May 25 to 27." said Daniel Granger, C.M., C.Q., APR, FCPRS, Chair and Presiding Officer of the CPRS College of Fellows.

Cam McAlpine, APR, FCPRS is currently Principal and Partner with Earnscliffe Strategies in Kelowna, BC.

Christine Szustaczek, MCM, APR, SCMP, FCPRS is an executive leader and senior strategist as Vice-President Communications University of Toronto,

Tom Ormsby, APR, FCPRS, is a Principal at Tom Ormsby Public Relations after an outstanding career in the natural resources, mining and shipbuilding industries, based in Hammonds Plains, NS.

"On behalf of the CPRS National Board of Directors, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Cam, Tom and Christine on their induction into the College of Fellows," said Claire Ryan, APR, MCM, CPRS National President. "Their remarkable contributions over the past three decades have elevated the standards of our profession, and I am confident their leadership and expertise will continue to inspire and shape the future of public relations in Canada as esteemed members of the College of Fellows."

In order to attain CPRS Fellowship status, a public relations professional must have been a Member of the Society for at least 10 years, have a minimum of 20 years of experience in the profession, be an Accredited member in good standing and have maintained their Accredited in Public Relations (APR)® designation. Successful candidates must have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the public relations profession and CPRS.

With this year's appointments, the College now has 126 members and honorary members.

ABOUT CPRS: Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit professional association dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprised of 13 Member Societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional conduct, advocacy for the profession, and support for members at all stages of their careers.

