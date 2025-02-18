The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 21 new Accredited Members

Marc Boissé- Kippen , APR, CPRS Québec (SQPRP)

, APR, CPRS Québec (SQPRP) Crystal Chokshi , PhD, APR, CPRS Calgary

, PhD, APR, CPRS Calgary Cheryl Crocker , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Marsha D'Angelo , APR, CPRS Vancouver

, APR, CPRS Vancouver Galen Eagle , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Simon Falardeau , APR, CPRS Québec (SQPRP)

, APR, CPRS Québec (SQPRP) Avi Gill , APR, CPRS Vancouver

, APR, CPRS Vancouver Kyla Graham , APR, CPRS Northern Lights

, APR, CPRS Northern Lights Eunah Kim , PhD, APR, CPRS Calgary

, PhD, APR, CPRS Calgary Julia Le , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Lindsay MacKenzie , APR, CPRS Manitoba

, APR, CPRS Manitoba Michael Parente , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Nicolas Poirier-Quesnel , APR, CPRS Québec (SQPRP)

, APR, CPRS Québec (SQPRP) Amanda Richardson , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Daniel Schneider , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Andrea Visscher , APR, CPRS Vancouver

, APR, CPRS Vancouver Nicole Vlasman , APR, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, CPRS Hamilton Katherine Voigt , APR, CPRS Northern Lights

, APR, CPRS Northern Lights Nicole Woodall , APR, MCM, MBA, CPRS Hamilton

, APR, MCM, MBA, CPRS Hamilton Janine Workman , APR, CPRS Calgary

, APR, CPRS Calgary Simon Yackulic , APR, CPRS Edmonton

"Our newest APRs are to be congratulated for achieving this prestigious designation which is recognized around the world," said Tom Ormsby, APR, FCPRS, presiding officer of the CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "The Canadian Public Relations Society's Accreditation in Public Relations continues to be one of the most robust peer-reviewed professional programs in Public Relations anywhere, making the achievement of the 2024 APR class that much more impressive."

"I also wish to thank the members of the National Council on Accreditation and the numerous APR volunteers across the country who provided tremendous support to successfully execute the 2024 APR program," added Ormsby.

"I am thrilled to congratulate all the APR candidates. It was a pleasure to work with this year's cohort, as it always is," said CPRS National APR Chief Examiner, Dr. Alex Sévigny, APR. "Thank you to our national team of CPRS staff and volunteer graders from across Canada."

"APR is a wonderful credential which tests the abilities of practitioners to ethically address business challenges in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. We have evolved the APR to address emerging challenges and opportunities for communicators such as ESG, and artificial intelligence. The APR is a solid measure of the modern professional communicator. I recommend it to all communicators across Canada," said Sévigny.

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR® designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience, and the strategic thinking necessary to practise public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's 21 new APRs will be formally recognized by their peers on the first day of ELEVATE, the annual CPRS National Conference, to be held in Banff, AB., from May 25-27, 2025.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

