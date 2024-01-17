The Countdown Begins: AEW's "Rise to the Top" Mobile Game Primed to Entertain Wrestling Fans Worldwide Beginning January 17th!

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") and Game Masons are proud to announce the global launch of their free-to-play mobile game, developed in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) . Set to debut on January 17th, this mobile game is tailored for AEW fans and promises a unique blend of immersive storytelling, idle gameplay, and intense RPG-style battles.

Beginning January 17, AEW "Rise to the Top" can be downloaded worldwide via the App Store and Google Play using the following link: https://bit.ly/aew-launch .

Key Features:

Story-Driven Gameplay: Explore the narrative of AEW through episodic and limited-time storytelling content.

Explore the narrative of AEW through episodic and limited-time storytelling content. PvP Battles: Players can test their skills against other competitors in PvP battles, utilizing their favorite AEW wrestlers. Compete for top prizes and become the ultimate AEW champion.

Players can test their skills against other competitors in PvP battles, utilizing their favorite AEW wrestlers. Compete for top prizes and become the ultimate AEW champion. Play in Events : Compete in special events to win and upgrade Fan-Favorite AEW Wrestlers.

: Compete in special events to win and upgrade Fan-Favorite AEW Wrestlers. Made by AEW Fans for AEW Fans: Players can immerse themselves in All Elite Wrestling through a game crafted by genuine AEW enthusiasts.

Players can immerse themselves in All Elite Wrestling through a game crafted by genuine AEW enthusiasts. Easy-to-Pick-Up Idle Gameplay and RPG-Style Battles: Experience the best of both worlds with a game that seamlessly combines accessible idle gameplay and RPG-style battles.

"We are thrilled to offer an additional experience to AEW fans, and we have truly been treated as an extension of the AEW family," said Elin Jonsson, Chief Business Officer at East Side Games. "This game is a celebration of the AEW spirit, providing fans with the opportunity to engage with their favorite wrestlers."

"As part of AEW's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative professional wrestling to fans around the world, we are thrilled to partner with East Side Games for this mobile game experience," said Mark Caplan, VP Licensing and Games at All Elite Wrestling. "Working alongside AEW's Senior Project Manager Aubrey Edwards, East Side Games clearly understood the significance of capturing the incredible entertainment our fans have come to enjoy."

Launching globally on January 17th, it promises to be a must-play for wrestling fans and mobile gamers alike.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, X (formally Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. "AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and "AEW: Collision" airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW ; Instagram.com/AEW ; YouTube.com/AEW ; Facebook.com/AEW

ABOUT Game Masons

Game Masons, based in Santa Barbara, California, has been designing mobile games since 2011. A trailblazer in the mobile esports world, the company is most famous for the Mini Golf Stars series. After combining for over 35 million downloads, the Stars series has allowed the studio to expand its development studio across the US and into Asia.

