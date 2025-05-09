East Side Games Group Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 8, 2025. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 42,128,592 common shares, representing 51.67% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's management proxy information circular dated March 24, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jason Bailey 42,119,853 8,739 Derek Lew 42,108,728 19,864 Russell Ovans 42,120,153 8,439 Jeremy Pierce 42,108,728 19,864 Darren Xu 42,120,753 7,839 Robert McLay 42,120,753 7,839

Darren Xu and Rob McLay are joining the Company's board of directors as newly elected members. "We're thrilled to officially welcome Darren Xu and Rob McLay to our board," said Jason Bailey, CEO of East Side Games Group. "Their exceptional leadership, experience, and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow ESG into a world-leading games company."

Darren Xu is the Managing Member of Questline Capital, a San Francisco–based investment firm. Prior to his current role, he was a Managing Director at Farallon Capital and began his career in investment banking at Citigroup in New York. Darren joins the board as an active and engaged shareholder, bringing deep expertise in capital markets and investor relations. He aims to support East Side Games Group in making great games, and to offer strategic perspectives drawn from his experience across the investment landscape.

Rob McLay is the Portfolio Manager of Azalea Fund LP. Azalea is a private investment fund with ownership in a concentrated portfolio of smaller capitalization public equities in North America, primarily Canada. Azalea utilizes a disciplined, private-equity style mindset and fundamental research process to identify undervalued and overlooked opportunities with value-surfacing catalysts. Prior to launching Azalea, Rob has over a decade of experience as a capital markets and investment professional, holding roles at a family office, hedge fund, private equity fund, and as an investment banking analyst specializing in equity and M&A transactions. Rob is a registered Advising Representative and Dealing Representative with Sharno Capital Corporation, the manager of Azalea Fund LP.

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at six; and (2) approved the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld To fix the number of Directors of the Company at six.

42,128,353 239 Nil. To appoint BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year and to

authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.

42,120,553 0 8,039

About East Side Games Group Inc.

ESGG is a leader in free-to-play mobile gaming, thrilling players with unforgettable experiences that spark lifelong fandom. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we are driven by creativity, flawless execution, and a laser-focused growth strategy. We develop and publish both original and licensed IP titles, license our cutting-edge GameKit(s) platforms, and strategically acquire studios or games to expand our family.

Headquartered in Vancouver with around 120 talent dense team members, we operate over a dozen titles under East Side Games ("ESG") and LDRLY (Technologies) Inc. ("LDRLY"). Together, we're crafting, launching, and publishing mobile games across our own studios and an extended Game Kit partner network—reaching players on iOS and Android worldwide.

We power our success through in-app purchases ("IAP")—offering exclusive, game-enhancing virtual items—and in-game advertising. To keep growing, we focus on captivating audiences, keeping them engaged, and unlocking exciting new ways to monetize. We'll drive this momentum by launching bold new titles, enriching our current lineup, innovating discovery, expanding into fresh markets and exploring new distribution platforms.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

