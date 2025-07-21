Global Launch of RuPaul's Drag Race Match Queen Demonstrates Strong Early Retention and Organic Growth Through Full-Funnel Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game publishers, is pleased to announce the successful global launch of RuPaul's Drag Race: Match Queen developed in collaboration with World of Wonder . Now live on iOS and Android here , the game is off to a strong start, showing early momentum across key metrics, including a standout 53% Day 1 retention on iOS in the U.S. over the July 4th weekend.

Early indicators suggest that ESGG's investment in RuPaul's Drag Race: Match Queen is yielding promising early results. The company is pursuing a full-funnel marketing approach at a time when the user acquisition landscape is especially challenging, demanding innovative strategies to reach and engage players in an increasingly saturated market.

"RuPaul's Drag Race Match Queen exemplifies our approach to building high-impact mobile games at the intersection of globally recognized IP, timely cultural integration, and data-driven design," said Jason Bailey, CEO of East Side Games Group. "The early performance signals across both retention and monetization validate our full-funnel strategy, and we're well-positioned to accelerate growth."

The launch strategically aligned with culturally significant media moments, notably integrations into RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 on Paramount+, a coordinated Pride campaign, and creator and influencer partnerships across the LGBTQ+, fashion, and gaming communities. This unified paid and organic approach enables Match Queen to maximize reach, amplify conversion intent, and improve overall marketing efficiency across the funnel.

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Match Queen brings fans even deeper into the Drag Race universe with a fierce new way to play, slay, and stay connected beyond their TVs," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "It's not just a game, but another extension in our storytelling, letting fans interact, engage, and live their best Drag Race fantasy."

Key Launch Highlights

Over the July 4th weekend, ESGG experienced a notable spike in organic growth: daily organic installs doubled, blended CPI dropped significantly, and ROAS improved meaningfully compared to the previous week. This uplift was largely driven by our in-show integration in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10, which aired on Paramount+.

Social and Creator Momentum: The latest piece of content featuring Trixie Mattel garnered 100K+ views and 4K+ engagements within the first six hours on Instagram alone. Ongoing influencer and creator strategy taps into trusted voices across LGBTQ+, fashion, and gaming communities - expanding reach, driving install intent, and reinforcing the game's cultural relevance.

High-Impact Media Placements: Game features integrated into RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 episodes on June 20th & July 4th . Gayming Awards trailer integration on June 25th . Pride-themed activations across WOW, ESG, and other major social channels.



These results exceed industry benchmarks and highlight ESGG's understanding of what this community values in a mobile gaming experience, as well as the effectiveness of ESGG's full-funnel marketing approach.

Strategic Focus Going Forward

With launch traction established, the team is focused on sustaining momentum through community engagement, IP-driven content drops, and performance optimizations. This unified approach of organic and paid marketing ensures a steady stream of culturally resonant content that not only drives engagement and discovery, but also fuels paid UA with high-performing creative assets and real-time audience insights to improve efficiency across the funnel.

Most recent initiatives include:

Trixie Season II Content Launch (Week of June 30 ): Featuring a retro-style infomercial campaign starring Trixie Mattel

Featuring a retro-style infomercial campaign starring Jinkx Monsoon Season Debut ( July 7 ): Driving new waves of in-game content and fandom engagement

Driving new waves of in-game content and fandom engagement Gayming Awards ( July 8 ) integration showcasing the title in multiple high-visibility moments and supporting advocacy for the LGBTQ+ creative community in gaming media.

integration showcasing the title in multiple high-visibility moments and supporting advocacy for the LGBTQ+ creative community in gaming media. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Finale ( July 18 ) final in-show feature for this current season during the highly anticipated grand prize reveal that just occurred last Friday.

