OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) offers independent advice to the federal government. Members are experts in wildlife biology and meet twice a year to consider wildlife species that may need legal protection because they are threatened with extinction from Canada. COSEWIC will review the status of 16 Canadian wildlife species at their May meeting. These include four new wildlife species and twelve whose current conservation status needs reconsideration. The new species include the world's largest starfish, whose numbers have plummeted from a mysterious disease on the west coast, a lichen that lives primarily on threatened Ash trees in Ontario, a naturally rare but now rarer land snail at the northern edge of its range in Eastern Canada, and the largest fish in the Arctic Ocean, the incredibly long-lived Greenland Shark. COSEWIC will also evaluate Snowy Owl, three reptiles, six freshwater fish, a moss, and a sneaky bee that lays its eggs in other bees' nests.

The meeting will take place from May 5 to 8, 2025, at the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations in the heart of the Huron-Wendat Nation at Wendake, Quebec.

Following the meeting, a press release will be issued that summarizes the results of the discussions, highlighting ongoing Canadian conservation challenges and successful conservation actions.

