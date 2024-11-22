OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) meets twice a year to review the status of wildlife species identified as potentially being at risk of extinction in Canada. COSEWIC will determine the status of 11 Canadian wildlife species at the November meeting. Seven species previously assessed to be at risk will be re-evaluated, including Lilliput, a small mussel found in southernmost Ontario, Northern Bottlenose Whale, Black-tailed Prairie Dog, and Lewis's Woodpecker, all currently listed under the Federal Species at Risk Act. Four additional species will be assessed for the first time: a perennial rush, a grasshopper, a moss, and a chunky shorebird known as the Short-billed Dowitcher.

The next meeting will take place from November 25 to 28, 2024, in downtown Ottawa, on the traditional unceded territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin People.

Following the meeting, a press release will be issued that summarizes the results of the discussions, highlighting ongoing Canadian conservation challenges and successful conservation actions.

For more information, please see the COSEWIC website at www.cosewic.ca

