The Comedy Network is Now Canada's #1 Entertainment Specialty Service

Bell Media Entertainment Portfolio Charts Record Growth to Close 2018/19 Season

– Audience momentum to underpin launch of all-new CTV branded portfolio of channels tomorrow –

– Fall Programming lineup announced for CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and CTV Life Channel –

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - With the 2018/19 broadcast season now at a close, Bell Media's Entertainment Specialty channels have achieved record growth with several of its core services setting new audience records.

Most notably, The Comedy Network becomes Canada's most-watched entertainment specialty service finishing with a record 61% growth in the advertiser-coveted A18-49 audience, and surging to land the #1 spot atop Canada's Entertainment channel rankings. The record growth was powered by an incredible 81% year-over-year increase among Females 18-49, according to final data from Numeris. The news follows the retooling of The Comedy Network's primetime and daytime lineups last year, which saw the introduction of several new big-buzz iconic comedy franchises delivered in a new binge-inducing scheduling strategy, all supercharged by new tent pole series like the record-breaking original CORNER GAS ANIMATED.

