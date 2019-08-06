The Classics, Remastered: McDonald's Canada revamps its iconic burgers

McDonald's is enhancing its burger experience through a number of small changes to how burgers are cooked and served, starting with cooking its 100 per cent Canadian beef patties in smaller batches. Additionally, several aspects of the ingredients and process are getting a makeover, including improved produce storage and warmer buns. Together, these changes make a big difference that will enhance the taste and quality of McDonald's classic burger lineup.

The full suite of burger improvements include:

100 per cent Canadian beef patties now cooked in smaller batches for hotter and juicier beef*

for hotter and juicier beef* Storage changes for fresher and crisper produce

Onions added directly on the patties** on the grill to intensify flavour

on the grill to intensify flavour More of our legendary Mac Sauce applied on Big Macs

applied on Big Macs New bun recipes for warmer buns

This move not only marks the next evolution of the McDonald's beef journey, but it also builds on the organization's strong foundation around menu transparency, dedication to using sustainably sourced Canadian beef and commitment to serving great tasting burgers made with quality ingredients.

McDonald's beef patties are 100 per cent pure Canadian beef, made from cattle raised by ranchers primarily located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and – with the exception of a pinch of salt and pepper – produced without any artificial preservatives, fillers, colours or flavours.

From August 13-19, 2019, McDonald's is offering a $3 Big Mac® at restaurants nationally, to encourage Canadians to taste the difference in this remastered classic beef burger.

Quotes:

"We're making a number of small changes to our burgers that add up to one big taste difference for our guests," said Nicola Pitman, Director of Menu Innovation and Management, McDonald's Canada. "These improvements will not only result in hotter, juicier and tastier burgers that are cooked to perfection, but also showcase our ongoing commitment to ensuring Canadians get the best burger every time they visit McDonald's."

*Than our prior classic burgers.

**Excluding the Quarter Pounder lineup.

