The city unveils its draft By-law for a Diverse Metropolis

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, along with Robert Beaudry, executive committee member responsible for economic and commercial development, housing and design, as well as Craig Sauvé, associate councillor responsible for housing, are proud to present the draft by‑law concerning social, affordable and family housing in Montréal. The new By-law for a Diverse Metropolis will provide the framework to build the Montréal of the future.

"To maintain the quality of our living environments, along with the diversified housing supply that Montréal is known for, we must broaden our vision. We have developed this by-law in an effort to maintain affordability, to continue to be welcoming for families, workers, students, seniors and newcomers, all while offering quality housing to low-income households. We are taking action now to build the Montréal of tomorrow for all Montrealers," said Mayor Plante.

The draft by-law is in line with the Strategy for the inclusion of affordable housing in new residential projects. Several improvements were made, based on the characteristics of the territory, the real estate market and the type of housing unit, as well as on the concerns voiced by private and social developers alike.

"We strive for a greater and more inclusive housing supply, but not at any cost. Having carried out an economic impact study, along with rigorous analyses and consultations with social and private real-estate experts, we have elaborated a draft by-law that is viable, predictable and adaptable. We believe we have developed a tool that will provide a solid framework all while propelling the construction of social, affordable and family housing units, without compromising the vitality and affordability of the residential market as a whole," stated Robert Beaudry.

The By-law for a Diverse Metropolis outlines the requirements for construction permits for buildings having five dwelling units or more. Therefore, to qualify for a residential construction permit, the contractor will have to enter into an agreement with the city, whereby they will contribute to increasing the supply of social, affordable and family housing, either by building new dwelling units, transferring land, or paying a financial contribution.

The draft by-law will be the subject of a public consultation carried out by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal this coming fall. The adoption of the final by-law is projected for early 2020, and will come into force on January 1st, 2021.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

For further information: Source: Geneviève Jutras, Attachée de presse de la mairesse, Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif, 514 243-1268; Information: Audrey Gauthier, Relationniste, Ville de Montréal, 514 872-7308