The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces and stimulate local economies

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout British Columbia, communities are welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces.

The City of Port Coquitlam will benefit from investment to revitalize Veterans Park (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for The City of Port Coquitlam. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

This support will allow The City of Port Coquitlam to undertake upgrades to Veterans Park including creating a new community plaza, new pedestrian pathways, relocating the cenotaph, and installing safety and lighting upgrades which are an important component of Port Coquitlam's broader downwtown revitalization.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and brings communities together and will ensure that Port Coquitlam thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Ensuring that residents of Port Coquitlam can live, work and play in our communities improves our quality of life and helps fuel our local economies… Congratulations to all of you who have worked hard to make this project a reality."

- Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam.

"We invite everyone to experience this beautiful new gem in the heart of Port Coquitlam's downtown,we're looking forward to seeing Veterans Park come alive with visitors and residents as they stroll or wheel along the new accessible pathways, relax on the lawn and new seating, and take a moment to reflect at the cenotaph in its new central location. It's a space that invites you in and encourages you to stay – a precursor to what we're working to achieve throughout our iconic downtown."

- Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria , Campbell River , Kelowna , Cranbrook , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

, , , , , and , serving businesses and communities across the province. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

