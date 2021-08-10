Today, the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced up to $116,200 from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to support the City of Mount Pearl Energy-Efficiency and Fuel Switching Project. This funding is part of the $4.8 million to support 13 climate action projects in Newfoundland and Labrador that was announced by Canada and the province on May 19, 2021. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing $96,800 in support of this initiative. This investment comes from the province's Climate Change Challenge Fund.

This project includes the retrofit of the public works parks maintenance building by replacing the oil furnace with electric heat pumps, and the upgrade of the City's vehicles with the installation of technology which will improve the efficiency of the municipal fleet and mobile equipment.

Investments in climate action initiatives, such as the ones announced today, reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good jobs, and grow a clean economy.

"Improvements in energy efficiency are our "hidden fuel"—they help us exceed our climate goals. The City of Mount Pearl is leading the way in lowering emissions and building a cleaner, more prosperous future. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

– The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

"Supporting projects in communities, such as these energy efficiency projects for the City of Mount Pearl, is part of our work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate clean innovation and growth and build resilience to climate change impacts. Every action taken contributes to the development of a green economy, moving the province forward both environmentally and economically."

– The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador



"The city is committed to addressing environmental issues and climate change with creative and proactive planning. In 2019, we completed our Climate Change Action Plan, which set a goal to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 4% by 2025, and 25% by 2050. Today we are taking meaningful action to reduce climate change through pollution prevention. Addressing climate change is an ongoing effort and all orders of government must share responsibility. We welcome the support our city has received in converting our Public Works Park Shed from furnace oil to electric heat pumps and look forward to every future opportunity to protect our shared environments."

– Dave Aker, Mayor, City of Mount Pearl

and Climate Change Challenge Fund is a competitive grant–based program to fund greenhouse gas reduction projects. This fund supports capital projects that lower greenhouse gas emissions. The program was open to organizations of all sizes, from across sectors—from large industrial companies to small- and medium-sized businesses; from across commercial, municipal and not-for-profit sectors; and from Indigenous governments and organizations. The province's Climate Change Challenge Fund will receive up to $19.9 million through the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The $116,200 for the project announced today is a part of previously announced funding.

through the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The for the project announced today is a part of previously announced funding. Under the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, Newfoundland and Labrador is eligible to receive a total of approximately $44 .7 million for programs that reduce carbon pollution and strengthen the economy.

