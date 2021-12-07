MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The CHUM Foundation announces that its President and CEO Julie Chaurette has notified the board of her decision to retire from the Foundation at the end of its current fiscal year, March 31, 2022.

Ms. Chaurette joined the Foundation in 2017 after an outstanding career of more than 35 years in a variety of leadership positions in finance, integrated risk management, and financial reporting, including real estate with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, General Trust, and PwC.

The Foundation wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the work accomplished by Ms. Chaurette, who has made the organization what it is today: one of the leading hospital foundations in Canada. Without Ms. Chaurette's professional diligence, determination, and leadership, the Foundation could not have achieved the position it now occupies.

Marc Tremblay, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors, said: "Ms. Chaurette arrived at the head of the Foundation at a turning point in its existence. Through her experience in business, her leadership, and her determination, she transformed it into a first-rate philanthropic enterprise of the highest standards, all for the benefit of the CHUM and its patients. These attributes led her to the heart of many remarkable achievements for the Foundation. Ms. Chaurette leaves us an important legacy and we are all grateful to her."

Dr. Fabrice Brunet, CHUM President and CEO, declared: "I'd like to highlight our extreme joy at having had Ms. Julie Chaurette at the head of the CHUM Foundation these past four years. First and foremost, it's the expertise Julie developed in the philanthropic field, where she excelled, thanks to her understanding of the needs of the CHUM, its teams, and above all, of patients and families. Her compassion, enthusiasm, and energy have enabled the development of an exemplary Foundation for the CHUM that pays close attention to health care providers. The resulting synergy between the CHUM and the Foundation have made it possible for care teams to make a difference for patients in various sectors. I'd also like to mention, on a personal note, what a pleasure it was for me to work with Julie."

"For me, these four years at the head of the Foundation were a privilege. Rubbing shoulders on a daily basis with exceptional people, all of them driven by a desire to continually push back the limits of what's possible to make a real difference in the lives of patients and their families, was a constant source of inspiration and pride. I'm pleased with the recognition the Foundation has gained under my leadership, but without the work of the Foundation's wonderful staff, none of this would have been possible. We have achieved so much together over the years. I'm leaving with a sense of accomplishment", explained Ms. Chaurette.

The Foundation has already initiated the process of identifying Ms. Chaurette' successor, and will issue a statement in due course.

