Pierre Pomerleau succeeds Jacynthe Côté

MONTREAL, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation announces the appointment of Pierre Pomerleau, outgoing CEO and shareholder of Pomerleau, as Chair of its board of directors. He succeeds Jacynthe Côté, who has served as Chair since 2018.

Maintaining strong leadership for the future of pediatrics

The CHU Saint-Justine Foundation Announces the New Chair of its Board of Directors (CNW Group/CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation)

This leadership transition comes at a crucial time as the Foundation looks to the future. "In 2023, the needs in pediatrics remain enormous," said Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the Foundation. "It's essential that we boldly continue our work so that our university hospital centre can continue to meet these healthcare challenges with the skill and vision it's known for. We are very proud to have a leader and individual of Pierre Pomerleau's calibre at the helm. I'm confident that he will lead us to even greater heights."

She went on to commend Ms. Côté for her contributions over the past five years: "We had the immense privilege of being guided by such a dedicated woman and professional, particularly at the height of the pandemic. No challenge was too great for Jacynthe Côté. We are incredibly grateful for her leadership. I want to thank her for putting so much work and compassion into supporting Quebec's children and families."

Pierre Pomerleau , a seasoned philanthropist

By accepting this position, Pierre Pomerleau continues a long-standing relationship with the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. "As the father of three children who have received advanced care at Sainte-Justine, I have always been a staunch advocate for the health of Quebec children and families," said Mr. Pomerleau. "It's a great privilege to be appointed to this role, and I intend to honour it through hard work and dedication. I would like to thank the Foundation's directors and team for their trust." Last year, Mr. Pomerleau and his wife, Julie Moisan, co-chaired the Cachou Tournament for Sainte-Justine, a major fundraising event in the Montreal business community. Under his leadership, the event raised a record amount of nearly $2 million.

Caroline Barbir, President and CEO of CHU Sainte-Justine, welcomes this transition: "I join the Foundation in welcoming the new Chair. It will be a pleasure to continue the work begun with someone who has such a rich professional and philanthropic track record. For Sainte-Justine's children, families, and teams, this appointment offers the continuity of an engaging and influential leadership that will do everything in its power to transform the lives of generations."

Jacynthe Côté was delighted to pass the torch to Pierre Pomerleau: "Pierre is a man who is committed to the community and his passion for the cause of children is obvious and superbly promising. I am confident that he will be able to lead Sainte-Justine towards its greatest ambitions and I thank him for that," she said.

Pomerleau's appointment is effective as of today.

About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation mobilizes communities in support of the excellence and innovation that are the hallmarks of Sainte-Justine. The Foundation strives to inspire and motivate donors to help transform pediatric medicine and improve the lives of children and their families. One gift at a time, the Foundation empowers Sainte-Justine to drive change and build a better tomorrow for all.

SOURCE CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

For further information: For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Julie Veilleux, Director of Communications, CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, 514-345-4931, ext. 7958, [email protected]