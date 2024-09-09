Introducing the first ever top 20 Under 40 Awards for Canadians in the Life Sciences

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health and Bedford Group Transearch are proud to announce the inaugural Canadian Life Sciences Top 20 Under 40 Awards. The new awards will recognize 20 Life Sciences leaders making an outsized impact in their industry and community.

"Early- and mid-career life sciences professionals are improving patient care and fighting for faster access to life-saving medications in Canada and beyond," said Rohit Khanna, President and Managing Director of Catalytic Health and Co-Sponsor of the awards. "We're excited to recognize the young Canadian movers and shakers at the heart of the Life Sciences industry."

Anyone working in the life sciences industry can nominate a life sciences professional who is currently working in (at minimum) a Director-level position in Canada or abroad. The nominee must be a Canadian citizen and under the age of 40. The process takes a few minutes via a simple online form . The Life Sciences encompass Pharmaceutical companies, Medical Device Manufacturers and Distributors, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Technology and HealthTech organizations, Biotechnology companies, Patient Support and Specialty Pharmacy organizations as well as Healthcare Services companies.

"This is an opportunity to recognize a leader who is making an outsized impact in the industry," said Howard Pezim, Managing Director at Bedford Group Transearch, Co-sponsor of the awards. "These awards will serve as a 'Who to Watch' list for the Life Sciences industry and a bellwether for future global industry leaders" added Darren Raycroft, Managing Director for North American Life Sciences with Bedford Group Transearch.

Nominations are open from now until November 28, 2024. The winners will be announced in early 2025.

To learn more about the awards, including eligibility requirements, the nomination process, the jury panelists, and the selection criteria, visit Top 20 Under 40 Life Sciences

About Catalytic Health

Founded in 2009, Catalytic Health is one of Canada's largest medical education agencies and reaches over 50,000 Canadian clinicians a year with its educational programs, services and platforms. Catalytic Health is also the largest independent medical publisher in Canada, one of the largest scientific conference providers, and a leader in innovative events and services for the Life Sciences industry. Learn more about Catalytic Health.

About Bedford Group Transearch

Founded in 1979, Bedford Group Transearch has been part of the fabric of Canadian Life Sciences for 40+ years. With a steadfast commitment to serving our clients with excellence, Bedford Group provides premium executive search and talent management solutions to a diverse group of healthcare clients, from start-ups to established multi-nationals, in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Clinical Research, Pharmacy and MedTech industries. Learn more about Bedford Group Transearch.

