Canadian youth hockey teams can compete for a chance to win $100,000* for a registered Canadian charity of their choice by making a difference in their communities

OSHAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is back for another year of empowering Canadian youth hockey teams to drive change in their communities for the chance to win the grand prize of $100,000 towards a registered charity of their choice. Whether it's volunteering at a local charity or shoveling snow, teams are encouraged to "fill their cup" with as many Good Deeds as possible for their shot at becoming this year's Chevrolet Good Deeds Champions.

Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup 2023 Champions, the U13A Cornwall Typhoons (CNW Group/Chevrolet Canada)

From January 19 to March 3, 2024, eligible U11 to U15 youth hockey teams can submit Good Deeds by sharing videos on social media. The team with the most eligible Good Deeds could claim the grand prize and be added to the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup trophy. This year the first 150 teams that are tagged in an eligible entry could be awarded the special branded Team Kit, which can be a source of pride to demonstrate that their community benefited from a Good Deed.

"Over the past 7 seasons of Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, we have proudly donated over $850,000 to charities across the country and inspired a new generation of young hockey players to make a positive impact in their communities," said James Hodge, Brand Director, Chevrolet Canada "Last year, we expanded the contest to welcome participants aged 13 and older, allowing everyone in the community to submit their impactful videos. By doing so, we aim to surpass the incredible number of entries received last year and empower even more individuals to engage in acts of kindness through the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup."

The U13A Cornwall Typhoons from Cornwall, Ontario claimed the title last year, with 343 Good Deeds completed in their name. The all-female team donated the grand prize to Beyond 21, supporting adults with developmental disabilities.

For more information on the 2024 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup program, including how to submit a video entry and the Official Contest Rules, please visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

*No purchase necessary. Click here for complete additional entry details and full contest rules.

ABOUT CHEVROLET IN CANADA

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.ca.

SOURCE Chevrolet Canada

For further information: Michelle Burnham, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Canada Communications, 905-431-1172, [email protected]