"Hockey is a great first step for children to learn important values like teamwork, accountability, and respect," said Michael MacPhee, brand director, Chevrolet Canada. "The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup encourages minor hockey teams to take those positive values and give back to their communities. I'm proud to put a spotlight on diversifying the game to get even more kids onto the ice."

Promoting inclusivity can be done in a number of different ways, from raising funds for marginalized youth, specialized equipment, or mental health support or advocating for LGBTQ or BIPOC players. This season, each team is challenged to conduct a Good Deed that focuses on inclusivity and champions opportunity for a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000 for the charity of their choice.

Throughout the history of the program, The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup has seen over a thousand Good Deeds conducted and $650,000 has been donated to local communities. Last year's winners, The Victoria Admirals from Victoria, British Columbia, supported the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, which helps support kids with physical and mental health impairments get the specialized equipment they need to thrive. A year later, the team has continued to win awards for their philanthropic efforts and recently had a ceremony at their local rink to raise their Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup champion banner.

"It was very special to see how the players made an immediate connection to the program and even more special to know our team supported an incredible organization that helps so many children on the Island," said Anna Warhurst, rep. from The Victoria Admirals. To enter, teams must be in the U11, U13 and U15 age brackets and registered with Hockey Canada. By February 1, 2022, they must record a video, up to a 1-minute in length, of their Good Deed in action and upload it to www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca. Teams who enter before January 6, 2022 will be automatically entered to win a number of early bird prizes, including one lucky opportunity to announce a live Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

From February 26, 2022 – March 19, 2022 it will be up to Canada to vote on their favourite Good Deed. During this time, Chevrolet Canada will donate $1 for every vote submitted (up to $50,000) to the Hockey Canada Foundation's Assist Fund, a fund that provides subsidies to assist with hockey registration fees and equipment.

"The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup creates a tangible difference in making our game as diverse and welcoming as Canada is, and Hockey Canada is proud to stand beside our partners at Chevrolet," said, Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. "It is imperative that every child that wishes to participate in the game, no matter their background or ability, feels welcome and is provided with an equal opportunity to play. The Chevrolet Goods Deed Cup is an incredible program that builds communities and future leaders and makes a difference from coast to coast to coast."

For more information on the 2021/22 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup program, including how to submit a video entry, please visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca

ABOUT CHEVROLET IN CANADA

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.ca.

