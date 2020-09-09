MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A broad appeal to support vulnerable people was launched today by the Centraides of Quebec, which are starting their fundraising campaigns in the province's 18 regions with the theme of "Local Love." This vast movement of solidarity represents essential support for the 1,500 community agencies associated with Centraide that provide essential services to over 1.5 million Quebeckers.

"Although the easing of the lockdown orders has given us hope, the battle is far from won. Getting back to normal is a rocky road for many people who were already experiencing hardship. The pandemic has left major impacts in its wake. The 2020 fundraising campaign, which runs from today until the end of December, is crucial for the community agencies that provide services that help the most vulnerable in our communities. Centraide's expertise, agility and knowledge of social issues are as relevant as ever," said Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal, on behalf of all Quebec Centraides.

Quebeckers are invited to keep up their generosity

According to a Léger survey conducted in July for the Institut Mallet,1 Quebeckers have been generous this year, with 71% making a charitable donation since the start of the pandemic and 78% intending to make a first or additional donation in the next six months. These will be crucial times to help agencies survive, as the community sector helps people who have become even more vulnerable by the crisis or who have suddenly found themselves in precarious situations. We must continue this collective outpouring of generosity.

The unemployment rate hit nearly 10% in July, while food bank requests, which at times have risen up to three times the normal rate in the past few months, have been cause for concern. Vulnerable people have been particularly affected by the health, social and economic crisis, and COVID-19 has further deepened existing social inequalities. The pandemic has also shed light on the difficult situation of many poor—yet essential—workers, who could just barely make ends meet even before the crisis and who can no longer take care of their essential needs. A growing number of people need support from the community, and the social problems they face have worsened.

A support network ready to meet these challenges

The Centraides of Quebec have been there to respond to the crisis. Emergency funds were established throughout the province. The different levels of government as well as recognized foundations, corporations and donors have trusted Centraide's expertise to allocate funds where they are needed most.

Quebec's Centraides have demonstrated their knowledge of needs on the ground and their ability to quickly get funds to agencies. This support allowed agencies to change their services and operations on a dime during the crisis; however, many still experience insecurity and are worried about the future. The majority have experienced budget shortfalls and had to revamp their operations and cover expenses to meet new health standards all while dealing with exploding needs.

The 2020 Centraide Campaign will bring its share of challenges, but together we can show our local love and make a difference in our communities. More than ever, the Centraide network is counting on the support and generosity of people who can give so that it can maintain this essential social safety net that our community agencies represent.

About Centraide: All of Quebec's regions are served by Centraides that collect donations and invest this money to act on poverty and social exclusion in their specific territories. The Centraides support approximately 1,500 community agencies and projects that help nearly 1.5 million people in Quebec.

http://institutmallet.org/blogue/

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

