MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal's 52nd campaign will be co-chaired by Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. These highly regarded business figures will be joined by about thirty other volunteers on Centraide's campaign cabinet. They will play a key role to stimulate workplace campaigns, which are responsible for 75% of the donations that Centraide raises. This group of decision-makers from all activity sectors will start working together this spring to get ready for the fall campaign.

"Given our uncertain economic climate and urgent social issues, it is more crucial than ever to support people in need," said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "We are so grateful to have dedicated volunteers to help ensure that essential services are provided to the people who need them."

"It is with great enthusiasm that I accepted the role of co-chair for the 2025 campaign. For me, this is a concrete way to contribute to the social fabric of Greater Montreal, which is nurtured by Centraide and the community agencies that it supports," said Charles Emond. "Investing in the human capital of our society is crucial, as this benefits the entire community. And I hope, together with the campaign cabinet, to provide positive momentum during a period marked by financial anxiety."

"Centraide plays a crucial role by harnessing our collective efforts to support our society's most vulnerable people. This solidarity lets us take concrete action to overcome the obstacles of poverty and social exclusion," explained Annick Guérard. "I am honoured to support Centraide's mission as campaign co-chair alongside Charles and a fantastic team of volunteers. The upcoming campaign will give rise to positive action in our community and shine a light on the importance of making a social and philanthropic commitment."

Currently, one million Quebeckers struggle to cover their monthly expenses. Half of these individuals live below the low-income cut-off, while the other half who are just above this line are still in a vulnerable situation. Many of these people live in the Greater Montreal area and have to cope with constant worry about their future and basic needs. Centraide tackles the many facets of poverty and strives to act on its causes and effects.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-437-3672, [email protected]