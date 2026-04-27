OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - With boating season fast approaching, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds all private boaters of their entry and reporting obligations when navigating Canadian waters or entering Canada by boat. Understanding the reporting requirements will help keep our borders secure and ensure a safe and enjoyable season on the water.

Tips for boaters entering Canada:

Know before you go. Before lifting anchor, be sure to review the CBSA's Reporting requirements for private boaters . All travellers entering Canada by boat must report to the CBSA without delay. Requirements vary depending on your itinerary, your nationality and number of passengers onboard.

Making stops along the way? If you enter Canadian waters for a day and make no stops before leaving Canadian waters, you are not required to present yourself to CBSA. However you must report to the CBSA , if you: land on Canadian soil anchor, moor or come alongside another boat while in Canadian waters disembark or embark people or goods in Canada

If you enter Canadian waters for a day and make no stops before leaving Canadian waters, you are not required to present yourself to CBSA. However report to the CBSA if you:

If you are a foreign national, you must be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to enter Canada.

All passengers onboard, regardless of their nationality, should have acceptable identification, such as a passport or NEXUS card.

Canadian boaters returning to Canada: If you leave and re-enter Canadian waters, you are not required to present yourself and report your goods to the CBSA if you: did not land outside Canada and did not anchor, moor or make contact with another conveyance while outside of Canadian waters did not embark or disembark any people or goods while outside Canada

If you leave and re-enter Canadian waters, you are not required to present yourself and report your goods to the CBSA if you:

Be prepared to declare. Declare everything you have with you upon entry into Canada. Goods purchased, received or otherwise acquired abroad : If you are a resident of Canada, personal exemptions allow you to bring goods, including alcohol and tobacco (up to a certain value), back to Canada without paying regular duty and taxes. Make sure you know the value of goods you are bringing back in Canadian dollars and have your receipts available.

Declare everything you have with you upon entry into Canada.

Where do I declare? Most private boaters have two ways to report to the CBSA: At a telephone reporting site, call the CBSA's Telephone Reporting Centre to request clearance toll free at 1-888-226-7277; or you can report directly in-person at one of the open designated marine reporting site locations, staffed by the CBSA.

Most private boaters have two ways to report to the CBSA:

NEXUS members can call the NEXUS Telephone Reporting Centre at 1-866-99-NEXUS. For more information on NEXUS reporting procedures, visit How to use NEXUS to enter Canada.

Private vessels carrying 30 or more passengers must seek clearance at a designated marine reporting site, and in writing, to advise the local CBSA office of the intention to clear at least 72 hours before arrival.

Failure to report to the CBSA, even if it is to refuel, may result in detention, seizure or forfeiture of the boat and/or monetary penalties. The minimum fine for failing to report to the CBSA upon entry to Canada is $1,000.

Know what's onboard. Restricted and prohibited goods include, but are not limited to, firearms and ammunition and weapons; food, plants, animals and related products; explosives and fireworks. You must report these goods to the CBSA and obtain the necessary permits, even if the goods meet the conditions for a reporting exception.





Restricted and prohibited goods include, but are not limited to, firearms and ammunition and weapons; food, plants, animals and related products; explosives and fireworks. You must report these goods to the CBSA and obtain the necessary permits, even if the goods meet the conditions for a reporting exception. Planning to fish in Canadian waters? You can bring your tackle box, but some fishing bait is not permitted to be brought into Canada for personal use and may be seized at the border.





You can bring your tackle box, but some fishing bait is not permitted to be brought into Canada for personal use and may be seized at the border. If you're bringing your own boat into Canada , make sure to clean, drain, and dry it before you arrive, otherwise, it may not be permitted entry into Canada until it is fully decontaminated. Learn more on decontamination : Import Prohibitions and Requirements for Commercial Importers of Aquatic Species and for Travellers Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations.





, make sure to clean, drain, and dry it before you arrive, otherwise, it may not be permitted entry into Canada until it is fully decontaminated. Learn more on decontamination : Import Prohibitions and Requirements for Commercial Importers of Aquatic Species and for Travellers Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations. Do not bring cannabis across the border. Crossing with cannabis in any form, including products or oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.





Crossing with cannabis in any form, including products or oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization. Smuggling drugs is illegal. Trafficking cannabis and other drugs across the border is a criminal offence. Beware of people who ask you to carry anything for them. Consequences are serious in Canada and abroad.

CBSA's Border Watch Line can be used to report suspicious cross-border activities anonymously.

We encourage you to read and follow all of our travel tips before arriving at the border.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, you can call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

Contacts:

For more information about CBSA programs, services and initiatives, please visit the CBSA website or contact:



Border Information Services

Canada Border Services Agency

1-800-461-9999

Contact us online

Live agents are available Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm local time

Telephone Reporting Centre (TRC)

1-888-226-7277

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945