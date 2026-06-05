Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and France strengthen their partnership to combat international drug trafficking

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - This week, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) signed a Letter of Intent with the customs administrations of the Netherlands, Belgium, and France to strengthen their partnership to combat international drug trafficking and to support the flow of legitimate trade among their countries.

The Letter was signed by the President of the CBSA, Erin O'Gorman, Nanette Van Schelven, the Director General of the Customs Administration of the Netherlands, Kristian Vanderwaeren, Administrator General of Customs and Excise Belgium, and Florian Colas, Director General of Customs and Indirect Taxes of the French Republic. The Letter strengthens a commitment to work closer together to disrupt international drug trafficking by sharing information and best practices between countries and collaborating on joint operations.

One way criminal networks operate is by exploiting vulnerable people and persuading them to carry drugs on their behalf while travelling internationally, sometimes unknowingly. All four customs administrations are working to increase public awareness of this stratagem, warn them of the severity of the consequences, protect potential victims, and stop criminals.

The signing took place in Ottawa on June 2, 2026, following meetings with senior representatives from the Government of Canada, on matters related to customs cooperation that helps fighting against fraud, security, AI-enabled border technology and multilateral cooperation. During their visit, the European delegation toured CBSA's operations in Montréal, including the Port of Montréal, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, and the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre, and witnessed the tools and techniques CBSA officers are using to intercept contraband and disrupt organized crime.

The CBSA works closely with domestic and international law enforcement partners to help keep communities safe and prosperous, both at home and abroad.

Quotes

"Disrupting transnational organized crime demands coordinated action beyond our borders. Canada and its partners in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France count on each other to identify and address threats. As criminal networks become more agile and coordinated in their efforts to exploit the corridors between Canada and Europe, so too must we to outmaneuver them. We are taking our already strong partnership one step further by increasing information and intelligence sharing amongst our customs organizations and reinforcing our efforts to combat international drug trafficking. Together, we are taking action to uphold the safety and security of our communities on both sides of the Atlantic."

-- Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

"The Netherlands, Belgium and France are facing the same patterns of international drug trafficking, which makes it essential that we act together as international partners. Criminal networks operate across borders, and so must we. Our cooperation with Canada is vital in addressing the increasing flow of cannabis shipments destined for the EU, as reflected in our recent drug seizure figures, while also tackling the trafficking of substances such as ketamine and synthetic drugs moving from the EU towards Canada.

I would like to thank our Canadian colleagues for their warm welcome and for the strong and constructive collaboration. By intensifying our exchange of information and working methods more closely together, we are strengthening our collective ability to disrupt these criminal networks and protect our societies."

-- Nanette van Schelven, Director General of the Customs Administration of the Netherlands

"Belgian Customs is committed to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against organized crime through this joint initiative between Canada, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

As stated by the Belgian Prime Minister, Bart De Wever:

'To break the economic model of mafia networks, international cooperation is not an option, it is an absolute necessity.'"

-- Kristian Vanderwaeren, Administrator General of Customs and Excise Belgium

"In the face of increasingly organized and adaptable transnational criminal networks, we are convinced that international cooperation is a key factor for success. By joining forces, we strengthen our collective capacity to detect, disrupt and dismantle trafficking networks. With this signing, we reaffirm our commitment to building strong and lasting partnerships to protect our territories and contribute to the security of our fellow citizens."

-- Florian Colas, Director General of Customs and Indirect Taxes of the French Republic

Quick facts

Export examinations are a part of the CBSA's export control regulatory mandate. Border services officers have the authority to conduct these types of exams at ports of entry across the country for both travellers and commercial goods.





Although legal in Canada, under the Cannabis Act and its regulations, the import and export of cannabis for any other purpose (such as distribution or sale for non-medical purposes) is strictly prohibited. Consistent with international drug conventions, importing or exporting cannabis for medical or scientific purposes requires a permit from Health Canada for each shipment.





and its regulations, the import and export of cannabis for any other purpose (such as distribution or sale for non-medical purposes) is strictly prohibited. Consistent with international drug conventions, importing or exporting cannabis for medical or scientific purposes requires a permit from Health Canada for each shipment. Smuggling drugs is illegal and trafficking cannabis and other drugs across the border is a criminal offence. Beware of people who ask you to carry anything for them. Consequences are serious in Canada and abroad.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including drug smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or online.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945