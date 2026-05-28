OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) encourages fans, teams, officials and media to plan ahead before travelling to Canada for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, taking place June 11 until July 19 2026.

Knowing what you require to enter Canada will help ensure a smoother border crossing experience for travellers and will allow CBSA officers to focus on stopping dangerous goods and inadmissible people. Every day, CBSA officers play a crucial role protecting our communities. In 2025, the CBSA welcomed over 82 million travellers, stopped over 83,200 kg of illegal drugs from entering our communities and kept more than 17,700 weapons and firearms off our streets.

Here are some travel tips to help you plan for your trip:

Prepare your documents

A FIFA World Cup ticket is not a ticket into the country. Before making travel plans, learn about entry requirements by country or territory. There is no special "FIFA visa".

Before making travel plans, learn about entry requirements by country or territory. There is no special "FIFA visa". Have your travel documents ready. All international travellers, regardless of age, must carry acceptable identification when entering Canada. A passport is the only reliable and universally accepted travel and identification document when abroad.

travel documents All international travellers, regardless of age, must carry acceptable identification when entering Canada. A passport is the only reliable and universally accepted travel and identification document when abroad. When travelling with children who are not your own or for whom you don't have legal custody, bring a consent letter from the parent or legal guardian authorizing you to travel with the child. We are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, border officers may ask additional questions.

If entering Canada by air

Flying into Canada for FIFA World Cup? Use Advance Declaration and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into Canada. Advance Declaration is available at 10 of Canada's international airports, including Vancouver, Toronto Pearson and Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal.

Advance declaration allows FIFA World Cup accredited persons to self-identify as such and help ensure the efficient processing of these travellers by CBSA at the time of their arrival. FIFA World Cup accredited travellers should have their accreditation letter ready to show a border officer when they arrive in Canada. More information can be found on the Government of Canada's website for travellers coming to Canada for the event: Information for fans and travellers -- FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada.ca.

Use Advance Declaration and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours of your arrival into Canada. Advance Declaration is available at 10 of Canada's international airports, including Vancouver, Toronto Pearson and Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal. Advance declaration allows FIFA World Cup accredited persons to self-identify as such and help ensure the efficient processing of these travellers by CBSA at the time of their arrival. FIFA World Cup accredited travellers should have their accreditation letter ready to show a border officer when they arrive in Canada. More information can be found on the Government of Canada's website for travellers coming to Canada for the event: Information for fans and travellers -- FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada.ca. Flying a private or charter aircraft? An aircraft must land at an approved airport of entry (AOE) during the CBSA's hours of business. More details are available at Flying to Canada- what you need to know.

If entering Canada by land

Driving into Canada for FIFA World Cup? Check the CBSA's border wait times to plan your route. Game days will mean increased border traffic. Also note that: Early mornings are the best time to avoid wait times. Holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest. Consider alternative ports of entry that have shorter wait times. Check hours of operation for any port of entry using the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services. Use GPS application to choose the best route. Border services officers are taking strong action against those who jeopardize the safety of others on the road. Never drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Check the CBSA's border wait times to plan your route. Game days will mean increased border traffic. Also note that:

If entering Canada by water

Arriving by boat for FIFA World Cup? All travellers entering Canada by boat or private crafts must report to the CBSA without delay. Reporting requirements may vary depending on your itinerary, your nationality and number of passengers onboard.

Declare your goods

Declare everything you have with you upon entry into Canada . You are responsible for everything inside your vehicle, boat or luggage.

. You are responsible for everything inside your vehicle, boat or luggage. Bringing goods for sale or business use? All goods imported for sale, resale, lease, or for use by your business are considered commercial goods. Use the Canada Border Services Agency's Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) system to properly declare your commercial goods and pay applicable duties and taxes. More details are available at CBSA shares tips on importing commercial goods to Canada for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada.ca.

All goods imported for sale, resale, lease, or for use by your business are considered commercial goods. Use the Canada Border Services Agency's Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) system to properly declare your commercial goods and pay applicable duties and taxes. More details are available at CBSA shares tips on importing commercial goods to Canada for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada.ca. Travelling with CAN$10,000 or more? Declare it. There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada and it is not illegal to do so; you just need to declare it.

Declare it. There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada and it is not illegal to do so; you just need to declare it. Some foods such as certain meats, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables are prohibited from entering Canada, to prevent serious risks of plant pests and animal diseases and human health: Plan before you pack - inspection.canada.ca.

Tips on restricted and prohibited items

You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. Most handguns are prohibited from being imported into Canada. If you choose to do so, check the rules on importing firearms into Canada: Firearms and weapons: Canadian border requirements.

Most handguns are prohibited from being imported into Canada. If you choose to do so, check the rules on importing firearms into Canada: Firearms and weapons: Canadian border requirements. Do not bring cannabis across the border. Crossing with cannabis in any form and in any amount, including products or oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.

oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization. Smuggling drugs is illegal . Trafficking drugs across the border is a criminal offence. Beware of people who ask you to carry anything for them. Consequences are serious in Canada and abroad.

. Trafficking drugs across the border is a criminal offence. Beware of people who ask you to carry anything for them. Consequences are serious in Canada and abroad. Review the restricted and prohibited goods to avoid the possibility of penalties, including fines, seizure or prosecution. Make sure you have the information you need before attempting to bring items into Canada.

restricted and prohibited goods to avoid the possibility of penalties, including fines, seizure or prosecution. Make sure you have the information you need before attempting to bring items into Canada. Bringing fireworks into Canada? Consult Importing, exporting and transporting fireworks to ensure that the ones you are bringing in are authorized. Fireworks are not permitted in the FIFA World Cup fan zones or stadiums.

Consult Importing, exporting and transporting fireworks to ensure that the ones you are bringing in are authorized. Fireworks are not permitted in the FIFA World Cup fan zones or stadiums. Know the rules for Drugs, alcohol and travel.

We encourage you to read and follow all of our travel tips before arriving at the border.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer.

The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, you can call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Quotes

"As Canada welcomes fans and teams for this world-class event, the Canada Border Services Agency has put in place personnel, equipment and intelligence and is working closely with the United States, Mexico, and local law enforcement partners to defend our borders and protect our communities from dangerous drugs, weapons, and organized crimes. As we celebrate sport and cooperation across the globe, we are steadfast in our commitment to uphold the safety and security during FIFA World Cup 2026."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a celebration that will unite fans, teams and communities from every corner of the globe. This historic event will showcase Canada's vibrant culture and hospitality, as well as bring significant economic benefits and a lasting legacy for our country. With partners at every level, we are building a safe, seamless and unforgettable experience for the world."

– The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

Quick facts

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, the FIFA World Cup 2026™, will be taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States. This first tri-national FIFA World Cup will be the largest to date, with 104 matches and 48 teams participating.

Canada will welcome teams from Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Panama, Croatia, Senegal, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Belgium, Qatar, and Switzerland to compete on our turf for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

On May 26, 2026, the Government of Canada announced new measures to help prevent Ebola Disease from entering Canada. Learn more here.

Associated links

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945