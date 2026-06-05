CBSA investigation results in charges for significant firearms and drug offences

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) charged B.C. resident, Dylan James Kennedy, with 21 charges for the possession of illegal firearms and drugs.

Undeclared firearms and controlled substances seized at Dylan James Kennedy’s residence in Vancouver, B.C.

CBSA criminal investigators were assisted by the Vancouver Police Emergency Response Team to execute a search warrant at Kennedy's residence in Vancouver on August 28, 2024. The search resulted in the seizure of six firearms including two 3D printed Glock-type pistols, two 3D printed Glock-type frames, a semi-automatic rifle, one modified air pistol (Glock), multiple replica firearms, one over-capacity rifle cartridge magazine, a firearm suppressor, various calibres of ammunition and a significant quantity of related items, such as firearm parts including pistol slides and barrels. During the search, they also found cocaine, ketamine, MDA (amphetamines) and MDMA (ecstasy) pills, drug paraphernalia including weigh scales and six cellular phones.

Kennedy was charged with the following 21 counts on March 31, 2026:

Five counts of careless use or storage of a firearm, contrary to s.86(1) of the Criminal Code.

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to s.5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Four counts of possession of firearm without licence and/or registration contrary to s.91(1) of the Criminal Code.

Four counts of possession of prohibited device without authorization contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code.

Three counts of possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition contrary to s.95(1): of the Criminal Code.

One count of breach of undertaking contrary to s.145(4) of the Criminal Code.

Kennedy appeared in Vancouver Provincial Court on April 7 and was released on bail while awaiting his trial.

Quotes

"On the National Day Against Gun Violence, we affirm our commitment to combat crime and build safer communities across Canada. The Canada Border Services Agency and local law enforcement partners are working together to keep illegal guns and drugs off our streets, in Vancouver and across the country."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping illegal firearms out of our communities. The laying of 21 charges sends a clear message: those who import illegal firearms and endanger public safety will be held accountable. We want to thank the Vancouver Police Department for their support with this investigation."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

In 2025, CBSA officers in British Columbia seized 2,640 firearms, weapons, and prohibited devices.

A list of the goods that are restricted and prohibited by the CBSA, including prohibited weapons, can be found here.

Smuggling and other Customs Act , Controlled Drugs and Substances Act , and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges, and prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

, , and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges, and prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada. The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945