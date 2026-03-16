OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating investigations to determine whether unarmoured building cables are being sold at unfair prices in Canada (dumping) and/or are being subsidized. The investigations focus on imports from producers operating in or exporting from China. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA's investigations follow a complaint filed by PTI Cables Inc. (the complainant). The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of price undercutting, price depression, lost sales, as well as adverse impacts on production, capacity utilization, market share, employment and financial performance.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by May 15, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by June 15, 2026.

The Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) protects Canadian producers and jobs from unfair trade, thereby safeguarding Canada's economy. In 2025, SIMA duties applied to approximately $3.3 billion worth of imports in industries employing 43,728 people in Canada. Currently, there are 181 special import measures in force in Canada.

Quick facts

Unarmoured building cables are used to distribute electricity within or in relation to a residential, commercial or other structures for the purpose of providing power to light fixtures, appliances, heating and cooling apparatuses, electrical sockets and other equipment. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.





webpage. The complainant, PTI Cables Inc., is a producer of unarmoured building cables located in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.





The complaint is supported by domestic producers in Canada, including: Domtech Inc. (Trenton, Ontario), Nexans Canada Inc. (Thornhill, Ontario) and Northern Cables Inc. (Brockville, Ontario).





Based on the information included in the complaint, the complainant and supporting producers represent the majority of Canadian production of unarmoured building cables.





The Canadian production and imports of unarmoured building cables total approximately $500 million annually.





A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigations , will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.





, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched. Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping and/or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.





to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping and/or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. In 2025, the CBSA launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for 9 different products.





So far in 2026, the CBSA has launched a combined 5 dumping and subsidy investigations for 3 different products.

Associated links

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts us: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945