QUÉBEC CITY, QC, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and Lieutenant of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced that Canada, together with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), will grant the Port of Québec the designation to become a first port of arrival capable of receiving international marine containers. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Canada's broader efforts to diversify trade and create opportunities for Canadian importers, exporters, and investors to compete and succeed in the global market.

The CBSA is working closely with its partners, the Québec Port Authority, and the terminal operator QSL to meet the conditions for the appropriate designation, licensing, and container examination facility requirements. Based on this work, the CBSA will provide the port with all the necessary detection technology and the required complement of border services officers for a first port of arrival.

At ports across the country, the CBSA works diligently to welcome travellers, enforce import measures and protect Canada's communities and economic prosperity. Ports of entry play a key role in supporting trade and the economy as vital links in supply chains. The CBSA helps protect Canada's security and economy by managing goods at the border, stopping illegal items, and addressing security threats. Canada's government is focused on building a stronger, more resilient economy by accelerating infrastructure projects that connect and transform the country.

The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting transformative projects that strengthen the Canadian economy, making it more self-reliant and resilient in the face of global shocks. At the heart of this mission are large-scale initiatives, such as the one announced today at the Port of Québec, a key player in the economic future of Quebec and Canada.

Quotes

"What we are announcing today is a significant milestone in our government's efforts to diversify trade, enhance global competitiveness, and remove barriers to Canada's prosperity. With a first port of arrival, the Québec region will no longer be another transit point among many. It will become a strategic hub that will contribute even more to the economic vitality and dynamism of Québec City, Quebec, and Canada as a whole."

– The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Lieutenant of Quebec on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This designation provides us with the tools to better integrate our supply chains, reduce vulnerabilities, and position Québec as a key player in sustainable trade. It also reinforces the role of the Port of Québec as a lever for our local businesses, facilitating trade and creating sustainable economic opportunities."

– Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec

"The designation of the Port of Québec as a first port of arrival reflects the confidence we place in our national infrastructure. By enhancing our inspection capabilities, we are strengthening a supply chain that is more autonomous and better protected. For the citizens of Québec City, this means our port remains an essential link, operated with the rigor and transparency that the public rightfully expects."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, Quebec

"The designation of the Port of Québec as a first port of arrival is excellent news for the entire capital region. The port is a strategic economic engine that supports thousands of jobs and directly contributes to the vitality of our region. By strengthening its role in supply chains, we solidify our position as an essential gateway for international trade, creating tangible benefits for local workers and businesses."

– Jean-François Simard, Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"This designation as a port capable of receiving international marine containers represents a major step forward for the Port of Québec and for the entire Quebec and Canadian logistics chain. It strengthens our ability to efficiently connect markets, diversify trade, and provide local businesses with competitive, reliable, and secure solutions. It is also a testament to collective efforts with our partners and a clear commitment to positioning Québec as a strategic hub serving the Quebec and Canadian economies."

– Olga Farman, CEO of the Québec Port Authority

"The Port of Québec is a great asset to the economy of the region and the entire country. Today's announcement is excellent news, allowing us to plan the next steps carefully so that operations proceed in everyone's best interest, sustainably, and with specific attention to issues that concern the community, as clearly outlined in the City-Port Vision we have recently adopted."

– Catherine Vallières-Roland, Acting Mayor of Québec City and Elected Official Responsible for Major Economic Projects

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to enhance border security and strengthen the immigration system while ensuring the safety of Canadians.

In Budget 2025, Canada introduced $5 billion for new port, airport, and railway infrastructure over seven years and the new Major Projects Office (MPO).

for new port, airport, and railway infrastructure over seven years and the new Major Projects Office (MPO). The MPO works towards getting nation-building projects built faster by streamlining and accelerating regulatory approval processes and by helping to structure and co-ordinate financing of these projects.

Canada's Border Plan and Budget 2025 emphasize the importance of investing in a strong border to safeguard Canadians and our economy.

Built around five pillars, Canada's Border Plan bolsters border security, strengthens our immigration system and contributes to ensuring Canada's future prosperity.

A first port of arrival is the port of entry where a commercial conveyance (method of transportation for persons or goods) first arrives in Canada from a foreign country.

Designating marine ports as first ports of arrival that are equipped to receive international marine containers requires the CBSA to commit the resources and equipment for the screening and inspection of containers upon arrival and departure, both in import and export mode.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945; Leela Polushin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and Québec Lieutenant, [email protected], 343-543-5391