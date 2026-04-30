REGINA, SK, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Regina resident Abdulkader Ali pleaded guilty to two charges related to the falsification of immigration documents in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on February 17, 2026. Mr. Ali was sentenced to two years probation, 200 hours of community service and a fine of $75,000.

The investigation began in February 2019, after Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) received a complaint from a Regina-based group called Justice Seeks. The complaint alleged that Abdulkader Ali, a refugee field worker with a local sponsorship organization, had used his position for personal gain by accepting money from refugees in exchange for promises to fast-track their immigration applications. IRCC referred this complaint to the CBSA, which launched an investigation into the allegations.

As part of the investigation, CBSA officers executed a search warrant at Mr. Ali's residence where several electronic devices were seized as evidence. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ali had submitted at least 31 falsified immigration applications to IRCC.

On February 17, 2026, Mr. Ali pleaded guilty to the following two offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA):

Section 127(a) for submitting false immigration sponsorship documents to IRCC

Section 126 for counselling a refugee applicant to provide false information on their application to IRCC, and counselling a person to sign as a sponsor, without their knowledge

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

Quote

"This investigation and conviction demonstrates the dedication of CBSA's Criminal Investigators as they work to maintain the integrity of our country's immigration system. I want to thank the CBSA for their commitment and for bringing those who violate Canada's immigration laws to justice."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency works tirelessly to uncover immigration fraud schemes, gather evidence and pursue prosecution of offenders. This successful conviction is the culmination of an extensive investigation by CBSA Criminal Investigators in Regina. We will continue to investigate and pursue prosecution of individuals who abuse Canada's immigration system and safeguard asylum seekers from exploitation."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

A sponsorship organization is an organization that signs an agreement with IRCC to help refugees resettle in Canada. These organizations are often religious, ethnic, community or humanitarian organizations.

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to immigration fraud , organized crime, human smuggling and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

, organized crime, human smuggling and other violations of the and the IRPA. Between April 1 and December 31, 2025, the CBSA opened 241 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

(IRPA). Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945